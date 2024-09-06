(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Safety Shot (NASDAQ: SHOT) , a wellness and dietary supplement company, is announcing the Notice of Allowance for a U.S. patent. The patent covers the company's newest clinically backed formula to solve alcohol related problems. According to the announcement, Safety Shot's family of patents is intended to support its competitive advantage in the which includes being faster at removing alcohol, enhancing cognitive ability, and reducing impairment by aiding the metabolism of alcohol.

“This latest patent marks a significant milestone in Safety Shot's quest to lead a brand-new category that the company has created to solve alcohol related problems,” said Safety Shot COO and co-owner of the patent, David Sandler.“The patent locks up our IP and further separates us from the pack as the only group that has been able to prove that Safety Shot's revolutionary formula can dramatically reduce blood alcohol and reduce the build-up toxins associated with alcohol consumption rapidly. This patent helps solidify Safety Shot as the uncontested world leader in making people feel better faster.”

About Safety Shot Inc.

Safety Shot, a wellness and dietary supplement company, has developed Safety Shot, the first patented wellness beverage on Earth that lowers blood alcohol content by supporting its metabolism, while boosting clarity, energy and overall mood. Safety Shot is available for retail purchase online at and . The company is introducing business-to-business sales of Safety Shot to distributors, retailers, restaurants, and bars throughout 2024. For more information about the company, visit .

