Stanton Optical Expands To Open First Store In Spokane, WA

Stanton Optical Spokane Team Celebrates Grand Opening with Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Over 1,500 frames to choose from

Meet Stan the Penguin, Stanton Optical's Brand Ambassador – Discover Unbeatable Offers at Stanton Optical Spokane Store Before They're Gone!

Full-service eye care, Offering Hi-tech Eye Exams, Eye Solutions and Affordable Eyewear

- Daniel StantonSPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Stanton Optical, a pioneer in affordable and accessible eye care, announces the grand opening of its latest store in Spokane, WA on September 2nd. This new addition at 9501 N Newport Hwy, Spokane, WA 99218 strengthens Stanton Optical's commitment to delivering on its mission of Making Eye Care Easy across 280+ locations nationwide.Convenient Eye Care for Less“We're thrilled to introduce Stanton Optical to the Spokane community, providing accessible and budget-friendly eye care options for the whole family. For 18 years, Stanton Optical has been committed to making eye care easy and affordable for everyone, especially in these challenging economic times.By working directly with manufacturers, we ensure our customers receive the best prices on eye exams, glasses, and contact lenses without sacrificing quality. Recognizing that not all our customers have vision insurance, we strive to provide options that fit every budget.”, said Daniel Stanton, founder and CEO of Stanton Optical.With its on-site optical labs, you can walk in, get an eye exam, and get single-vision glasses made the same-day, in as fast as 30 minutes. At Stanton Optical, you can even find eye drops and over-the-counter dry eye solutions to help you get through allergy season.Their in-store and online offers provide big savings that allow you to stay within budget while receiving comprehensive eye care. Stanton Optical also accepts most vision insurance, FSA/HSA, VSP out-of-network, and offers special pricing for EyeMed, Medicaid, and Military families.Consumer-Centric Services and Telehealth InnovationStanton Optical is a growing retail brand under Now Optics, a leader in the optical industry who developed innovative telehealth technology to provide patients with affordable hi-tech eye exams, well before the pandemic. Tapping into its national network of affiliated doctors to date, the company has conducted more than 3.5 million telehealth eye exams, something no other optical retailer can offer.Stanton Optical sets itself apart by offering same-day appointments, welcoming walk-in eye exams, same-day glasses and offering the best value in eye care: Two Pairs of Glasses starting at $79 (including Anti-Glare/UV lenses and a FREE Eye Exam). Hours for the new optical store in Spokane are Monday – Friday from 9 am-7 pm, and Saturday from 9 am-6 pm. The new location is less than a mile from Whitworth University and walking distance from large retail stores. For more information or to schedule an appointment , visit us at or call (509) 703-4428.About Now Optics:Now Optics remains at the forefront of the eye care industry, consistently delivering on its mission of Making Eye Care Easy. With an omnichannel offering and locations across 30 states and growing, Stanton Optical ranks among the top optical retailers nationwide. The brand is dedicated to enhancing customer experiences by merging expert eye care with affordable and convenient eye health and eyewear choices.

