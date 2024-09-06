Three Uncapped Players In Afghanistan's Squad For Test Against New Zealand

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 6 (IANS) Uncapped players Riaz Hassan, Shams Ur Rahman and Khalil Ahmed have been included in Afghanistan's 16-member squad for the one-off Test against New Zealand, starting at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex Ground on September 9.

Opening batter Hassan has played five ODIs for Afghanistan, but is yet to make his Test debut. In the absence of premier leg-spinner Rashid Khan due to a back injury, Zahir Khan and Zia-ur-Rehman will lead the spin line-up.

Ikram Alikhil and Afsar Zazai are in competition for the wicketkeeper's slot in the Hashmatullah Shahidi-led Test side. Players missing out on the one-off Test match include all-rounder Gulbadin Naib, pacers Yama Arab and Farid Ahmed Malik, while fast-bowler Naveed Zadran is not in consideration due to a side strain injury.

He has been advised 3-4 weeks of rest with an aim to get him fit before the three-match ODI series against South Africa begins on September 18 in the UAE. Noor Ali Zadran is the other omission due to his retiring from international cricket in March, after featuring in the Test against Ireland.

“The squad is finalised based on players' performance in the preparation camp. It is worth mentioning that 19 players participated in a preparation camp for around 10 days in Greater Noida and eventually, after consultation with the captain and coaching staff, the 16-member squad was finalized,” said the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) in a statement.

This will be the first time Afghanistan will play a Test match against New Zealand, with the upcoming match being the side's third game in the longer format this year. Afghanistan have previously won three Test matches, each against Ireland (2019), Bangladesh (2019), and Zimbabwe (2021). In their two Tests played this year, Afghanistan have lost to Sri Lanka and Ireland.

Afghanistan squad for one-off Test against New Zealand: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Abdul Malik, Riaz Hassan, Afsar Zazai (wk), Ikram Alikhil (wk), Bahir Shah, Shahidullah Kamal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Shams Ur Rahman, Zia-ur-Rehman, Zahir Khan, Qais Ahmad, Khalil Ahmad, Nijat Masood