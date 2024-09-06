Chetu To Highlight AI-Powered Mortgage Transformation At Digital Mortgage 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Chetu, a global provider of custom software solutions and support services, is excited to announce its participation at the National Mortgage News Digital Mortgage 2024, an annual event where innovation and home finance intersect from Sept. 9-10 in San Diego.



“We are looking forward to meeting home finance professionals who want to learn about the latest AI technologies that cut costs, provide data-driven insights, optimize workflows, and speed up processes that create an enhanced customer experience for new homeowners,” said Kuldeep Saxena, Technical Project Manager at Chetu, who leads the Mortgage and Lending Team.



Chetu offers various lending software solutions, including:



Detect and prevent fraud with AI-powered solutions that identify questionable transactions and offer early warning signals, reducing the risk of financial losses.



Deliver personalized loan recommendations by leveraging algorithms that analyze client information and preferences, providing tailored loan options, terms, and rates.



Automate credit and risk assessment through AI integration into lending software, enabling more precise and predictive credit assessments using social media activity, transaction data, and financial history.



Don't miss this opportunity to learn about Chetu's AI-powered home finance solutions.



Visit Kuldeep Saxena and the Chetu Team at Booth No. 2, schedule a consultation today at , or go to Chetu's Mortgage & Lending Software Development page for more information.



About Chetu:



Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global software development solutions and support services provider. Chetu's specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Fortune 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to clients' needs. Chetu's one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, Chetu has 13 locations throughout the U.S., Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit .



