Sky Organics Celebrates National Organic Month With Amplified Sustainability Efforts

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky Organics , a leading provider of natural and certified organic personal care products and recognized as the #1 Castor Oil brand in the U.S., remains committed to its mission of providing sustainable beauty solutions that support both people and the planet.

In partnership with Ecologi for the month of September, Sky Organics will plant five trees for every order made on SkyOrganics and for each new email and SMS subscriber.

In honor of National Organic Month, Sky Organics is enhancing its commitment to environmental responsibility through its partnership with Ecologi, a subscription-based carbon offsetting platform. This September, Sky Organics will plant five trees for every order placed on their website and for each new email and SMS subscriber. By supporting reforestation efforts worldwide, Sky Organics continues to actively combat climate change and demonstrates its dedication to global environmental sustainability.

Additionally, Sky Organics is proud to announce its partnership with Organic Voices , an organization devoted to raising awareness about the benefits of organic food, organic products, and sustainable living practices.

As part of this collaboration, Sky Organics will take over the Organic Voices Instagram account on September 25 to highlight their sustainability practices and brand endeavors. They also look forward to interacting with other sustainable brands by engaging in the Organic Voices ongoing comment loop. Additionally, Sky Organics will contribute to Organic Voices' back-to-school giveaway.

These initiatives reflect their dedication to educating consumers about the benefits of organic products and their ongoing commitment to a sustainable future.

"At Sky Organics, our commitment to sustainability is at the heart of everything we do," said Co-Founder and Chief Sustainability Officer, Dean Neiger. "Through our expanded partnership with Ecologi, we're able to make a tangible impact on the environment by planting trees around the world. We're also thrilled to join forces with Organic Voices this National Organic Month to help consumers better understand the benefits of organic living. We invite our customers to join us in these efforts, making a collective impact for a healthier planet."

As one of the fastest-growing natural brands, Sky Organics is a B Corp certified, family-founded company dedicated to proving that living a natural, sustainable lifestyle can be both easy and beautiful. Since its inception in 2015, Sky Organics has pioneered simple ingredient blends for face, body, and hair that harness the purity and potency of certified organic ingredients-making them good for people and the planet.

About Sky Organics

Find your beauty in a more hopeful world with Sky Organics, the creators of self-care essentials made with nature's pure and potent botanics. One of the fastest growing natural brands, Sky Organics is a B Corp certified, family-founded company, dedicated to showing consumers that living a natural, sustainable lifestyle can be easy and beautiful with the help of clean essentials. Our single ingredient beauty oils & butters and simple ingredient blends for face, body & hair harness the purity and potency of natural and certified organic ingredients to allow looking good, feeling good and doing good to coexist in harmony, and leave our world better than we found it. Products are available nationwide including Amazon, CVS, Natural Food Stores, Rite Aid, Walgreens, Walmart, Whole Foods & SkyOrganics , among others.

About Ecologi:

Ecologi

is the market leader in collective climate action. The B-Corp social enterprise runs a subscription service to reverse climate change, funding projects from carbon reduction to reforestation. Its mission is to reduce half of the world's projected greenhouse gas emissions in 2040 by 2040. Through its 35,000 members, including over 15,000 businesses, Ecologi has funded the planting of close to 50 million trees around the world, and reduced over 2.2 million tonnes of CO2e through certified carbon avoidance projects. In 2022, it was listed in the top 5 percent of B-Corps globally, garnering specific recognition in the Environment and Governance categories.

About Organic Voices:

Organic Voices

is dedicated to highlighting the benefits of organic food, products, and sustainable practices. Through their mission to eliminate confusion and enhance awareness, Organic Voices provides consumers with true peace of mind regarding organic choices. They actively promote organic principles by partnering with like-minded companies and participating in campaigns that drive engagement and growth. Organic Voices is committed to creating positive change and educating the public on the value of organic living.

