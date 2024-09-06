Plasencia Cigars And Billboard Chart-Topping R&B Sensation October London Team Up For Select Dates On The Sip And Smoke National Cigar Lounge Tour!

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MIAMI, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Plasencia Cigars, a world-leading premium tobacco grower, established in 1865, teams up on select dates and locations with acclaimed Billboard chart-topping R&B October London ,

for a first of its kind national "Sip & Smoke" Cigar Lounge Series . October London, an avid cigar enthusiast will host the events, which will feature a luxurious and soulful experience via his signature "Old Soul" musical style, cocktails, and of course Plasencia's finest blends. The "Sip & Smoke" tour will serve as the official after party to October London's national concert tour dates.

Event information

October London autographing box of Plasencia Cigars.

Continue Reading

October London stated: "The "Sip & Smoke" partnership with Plasencia Cigars gives me the opportunity to share the same space with those who share my love of premium cigars and passion for music. I look forward to creating a unique experience with event-goers alongside the Plasencia Cigar team."

The October London "Sip & Smoke Cigar Lounge Series" kicks off in Miami, Florida, at City Cigar Lounge on Friday, September 13.

Doors open for VIP at 7PM and 8 to 10PM for general admission.

City Cigar Lounge is located at 41 NW 2nd St, Miami, FL 33128



Ticket Information



VIP Tickets:

Offers exclusive one-on-one experience with October London, including a signed cigar box of the Plasencia Alma Fuerte Sixto Hexagon, photo opportunity, and personalized time with the artist.



General Admission Tickets:

Provide a more casual "meet and greet" atmosphere, allowing fans to interact with October London while enjoying an intimate listening session.



Official

dates and locations Presented by Plasencia Miami, FL at City Cigar Lounge – Kick-off Party 9/13 from 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM



Atlanta, GA at

Fellaship Cigar Lounge 9/27 from 8:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Dallas, TX at Cigars on 35 10/20 from 8:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Two additional event dates to be announced.

Stay tuned to October London's Instagram and your local radio station for updates on upcoming event dates. Don't miss out on the chance to experience this unique 'sip & smoke' cigar lounge series in a city near you!

About October London

October London captivates audiences with his blend of classic R&B and modern soul. Discovered by Snoop Dogg and signed by Death Row records, October London has quickly become a standout artist in the industry, known for his smooth vocals and timeless sound. His music, often compared to the likes of Marvin Gaye and Curtis Mayfield, resonates with listeners through its authentic emotion and rich melodies.

For more information, visit: , and follow @PlasenciaCigars on social media.

ABOUT PLASENCIA CIGARS

Plasencia Cigars is one of the world's leading growers of first-class tobacco. The Plasencia family has been pioneering the industry since 1865 when Don Eduardo Plasencia began growing tobacco in Cuba, and five generations of t. Plasencia family have continued the legacy. Today, Plasencia Cigars harvests tobacco on more than 3,000 acres in Nicaragua and Honduras.

Media Contact:

Gabriel Pineres

3059682384

[email protected]



SOURCE Plasencia Cigars