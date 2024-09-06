Big Wave Grand Prix, The Event That Revolutionizes Giant Wave Surfing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Big Wave Grand Prix

A CORUñA, A CORUñA, SPAIN, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Big Wave Grand Prix (BWGP) is an innovative interactive platform that will debut during the 2024/25 season in the iconic coastal town of Nazaré, Portugal. Famous for its Nazaré Canyon, an underwater formation that amplifies incoming swells, it is home to the most imposing waves on the planet. Not surprisingly, the world's best big wave surfers call this place 'home' for a few weeks each year.

Unlike traditional events, which are limited to a single day of competition among a select group of athletes, the BWGP seeks to highlight the daily exploits of big wave surfers throughout the entire season. From high-quality broadcasts to powerful social media content, the BWGP will offer an unparalleled experience. This will include video, behind-the-scenes footage, an exclusive channel, photos, interviews, fan interactions, blogs, awards, events and much more. The BWGP's mission is to bring the global audience closer to the action, offer a deeper look into the fascinating world of big wave surfing, and strengthen the connection between fans and talented surfers.

To date, 28 athletes have confirmed their participation, with two more in the process of joining. Competitors include big wave surfing legends such as Guinness World Record holder Rodrigo Koxa, along with Vitor Faria, Bruno Santos, Alessandro Marciano, Willyam Santana, Michelle des Bouillons, Ian Cosenza, Kalani Lattanzi, Lucas Fink and Thiago Jacaré. Also included are Portuguese icons such as Joana Andrade and Antonio Cardoso, as well as young up-and-comers such as Tony Laureano and Salvador Couto. The BWGP international team features surfers from 13 countries, including Australia's three-time kitesurfing champion James Storm Carew, Great Britain's Louis Thomas-Hudson, and Guatemala's Polly Ralda.

The BWGP not only aims to highlight surfers from different countries, but also to draw attention to the vibrant city of Nazaré and support its local community. This support includes photographers, videographers, observers and other key players in the world of big wave surfing. Through the BWGP, the global audience will discover everything that goes on behind the scenes, from the rigorous training to the epic experience of surfing the most gigantic waves on the planet.

In addition, the BWGP introduces an innovative approach to evaluating performances, holistically assessing surfers not only as athletes, but also as human beings who contribute positively to the community and bring joy to the world. Beyond the surfers, the BWGP will also award several video and photography categories.

This project, conceived by Daniel Krattinger and Ini Ghidirmic promises to redefine the way elite surfing is experienced.

The confirmed title sponsor for the season is REFIX (refixyourself), an isotonic, organic, natural, vegan, keto and kosher/halal beverage made from seawater extracted from the coast of Galicia, Spain. With its commitment to healthy living and the environment, it has found a natural ally in the world of surfing.

