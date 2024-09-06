(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Food Smokers - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global for Industrial Food Smokers was estimated at US$271.7 Million in 2023, and is projected to reach US$314.4 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.1% from 2023 to 2030.

The growth in the industrial food smokers market is driven by several factors, including the rising consumer demand for smoked and flavored food products, which spurs manufacturers to invest in advanced smoking technologies. The increasing popularity of ready-to-eat and convenience foods expands the addressable market for industrial smokers, as these products often require consistent and high-quality smoking processes. Technological innovations, such as the development of eco-friendly and energy-efficient smoking systems, propel market growth by providing manufacturers with cost-effective and sustainable solutions. Regulatory trends emphasizing food safety and traceability also strengthen the business case for modern industrial smokers, which are designed to meet these stringent requirements. Furthermore, the trend towards artisanal and gourmet smoked foods generates new opportunities for market expansion, as small and medium-sized enterprises adopt industrial smoking technologies to scale their operations. Consumer behavior trends, such as the growing preference for unique and bold flavors, accelerate the adoption of industrial food smokers capable of delivering diverse and high-quality smoked products.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Meat Processing segment, which is expected to reach US$154.5 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 2.1%. The Fish & Seafood Processing segment is also set to grow at 2.6% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $74.0 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 3.8% CAGR to reach $59.0 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Industrial Food Smokers Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Industrial Food Smokers Market. Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions. Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Industrial Food Smokers Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030? Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects? Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as BASTRA GmbH, Cookshack, FESSMANN and Co KG, and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 273 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $271.7 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $314.4 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.1% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Economic Update

Industrial Food Smokers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Bastra

Cookshack

Fessmann and Co

GEA Group

John Bean Technologies Corporation

KERRES Anlagensysteme

Marel

Marlen International

MAUTING Sro

NU-VU Food Service Systems

Pro Smoker REICH Thermoprocesstechnik

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Rising Consumer Demand for Smoked and Flavored Food Products Spurs Growth

Increasing Popularity of Ready-to-Eat and Convenience Foods Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

Technological Innovations in Smoking Systems Propel Market Growth

Development of Eco-Friendly and Energy-Efficient Smoking Solutions Strengthens Business Case

Trend Towards Artisanal and Gourmet Smoked Foods Generates New Market Opportunities

Growing Preference for Unique and Bold Flavors Accelerates Adoption of Industrial Smokers

Advancements in Automation and Control Systems Propel Growth in Manufacturing Efficiency

Integration of Clean Energy Sources in Smoking Systems Expands Market Potential

Multi-Stage Smoking Processes Enhance Product Quality and Consistency, Driving Demand

Globalization of Food Preferences and Culinary Trends Expands Addressable Market Adoption of Programmable Logic Controllers (PLCs) in Smoking Systems Sustains Market Growth

