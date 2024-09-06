Expats Savor Culture, Flavor In Lanxi
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
JINHUA, China, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report com:
Lanxi, a county-level city in Jinhua,
East China's
Zhejiang province, is a commercial hub and a cultural landmark. An expat group
visited Lanxi from Sept 3 to 4 to immerse themselves in its unique traditions and way of life.
Continue Reading
Expats make their own Wuju Opera masks in Lanxi, Zhejiang province on Sept 3. [Photo provided to com]
Their journey began in Xiali
village, the hometown of the renowned Chinese dramatist
and drama theorist Li Yu
(1611-80), often called "William Shakespeare of the East".
The visitors learned about the stories about Li and experienced Wuju
Opera, an intangible cultural heritage
item of Lanxi.
Mohammed Al-Zouba, a social media influencer from Yemen, expressed his admiration for Wuju Opera's unique charm and exquisite performances. He took photos and shot videos to share the allure of Wu Opera with more
international friends.
The expats explored Yongchang Ancient Street, the most well-preserved ancient street in Jinhua, where the legacy
of the Ming (1368-1644) and Qing (1644-1911) dynasties
meets the vibrancy of modern life. Walking these historic streets allowed them to experience the slow-paced urban life in Lanxi.
In Youbu town, visitors tasted the renowned Youbu Morning Tea. They were impressed by the variety of delicacies and the unique handmade preparation methods. This wasn't just a culinary experience but also a fascinating cultural journey.
They also visited Zhuge
town in Lanxi,
a picturesque settlement where descendants of Zhuge Liang (181-234), then prime minister of the Shu Kingdom (222-263), reside.
SOURCE com
MENAFN06092024003732001241ID1108643911
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.