What Does It Mean When Crow Hits On Head? Remedies And Astrological Signficance

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Crow Hits On Head: It is not a common thing for a crow to hit our head and go. It is considered unlucky. Let's see here what remedies we should do for this.

Sometimes, when we are walking on the street, a crow will brush against our heads and leave. The reason for this is that if we have forgotten to worship our ancestors or if we have forgotten to pay tribute to them at the right time, they will come in the form of a crow and remind us. Moreover, it means that the influence of Saturn is about to begin in your life. So you have to be careful because you are going to face many problems, that's why your ancestors are coming in the form of a crow to warn you.

Remedies for Crow Hitting Head : When a crow touches your head, apply sesame oil on the top of your head as soon as you come home and then worship your family deity. Similarly, to appease Lord Shani, take a bath in any river or pond, then go to the temple of Lord Shani with full devotion, light a lamp for Lord Shani and perform the rituals accordingly. By doing this, Lord Shani will surely have mercy on you. Also, feed the crow. Also, on the coming New Moon day, offer full meals to the ancestors and worship them wholeheartedly. Help others as much as you can. Especially for the differently-abled. Read this too: What does it mean to dream of a crow in Tamil?

What do the scriptures say about the crow? : When you feed a crow, if the crow starts eating in front of you, it is considered a good sign. It is said that this will fulfil all your wishes. It is considered auspicious to see a crow drinking water while walking on the road. This indicates that you are going to earn a lot of money. Similarly, it is auspicious to see a crow crowing in the east of the house in the morning. Seeing a crow while going to work is a good sign. It is said that this will accomplish all the work you do on that day.

If a crow comes to the balcony of your house with something in its mouth, it is considered a good sign. It is believed that this will bring good luck and wealth to your home. Also, if many crows come together and crow around the roof of your house, it is considered auspicious. It is auspicious to see a crow in the temple. This will increase your money and property in your life. However, crows roaming in the southern part of your house is an inauspicious sign. Read this too: Crow Astrology: Good and bad things...!