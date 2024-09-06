Hartalika Teej 2024: Know Dos And Don'ts Of Teej Vrat, Fasting Rules And Shubh Muhurat

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Hartalika Teej 2024: The auspicious Hindu festival of Hartalika Teej begins today, September 6. The yearly celebrations take place during the Shukla Paksha Tritiya of Bhadrapada month. On this day, ladies worship Maa Parvati and Lord Shiva and fast to receive their blessings for a peaceful marriage and the well-being of their family. Certain muhurats and vrat regulations must be followed when commemorating this holy day. Continue reading to learn all of the information.

About

Hartalika Teej Vrat

Hartalika Teej Vrat, one of the most significant Hindu festivals, will be held on September 6 this year. During this festival, married ladies wear new clothes and all 16 customary accessories. According to common opinion, the Hartalika Teej Vrat is incomplete without the ladies decorating themselves with sixteen pieces of jewellery. Pandit Kalki Ram, an Ayodhya-based astrologer, explained the importance to Local 18 Uttar Pradesh.

According to the astrologer, Sanatana Dharma requires married ladies to wear 16 adornments following their wedding. He stated that women's jewellery is also seen as a sign of marriage, with married ladies wearing 16 adornments in honour of their husband's long life. According to the astrologer, religious books also contain descriptions of this.

Hartalika Teej Vrat, one of the most significant Hindu festivals, will be held on September 6 this year. During this festival, married ladies wear new garments and all 16 customary accessories. According to common opinion, the Hartalika Teej Vrat is incomplete without the ladies decorating themselves with sixteen jewellery. Pandit Kalki Ram, an Ayodhya-based astrologer, explained the importance to Local 18 Uttar Pradesh.

According to the astrologer, Sanatana Dharma requires married ladies to wear 16 adornments following their wedding. He stated that women's jewellery is also seen as a sign of marriage, with married ladies wearing 16 adornments in honour of their husband's long life. According to the astrologer, religious books also contain descriptions of this.

Hartalika Teej 2024 shubh muhurat

According to Panchang, Hasta Nakshatra will continue until 9:25 a.m. Meanwhile, Ravi Yoga will begin at 9:25 a.m. on September 6 and conclude at 6:02 a.m. on September 7.

Tritiya Tithi - 12:21 pm, September 5

Tritiya Tithi Ends - 3:01 pm, September 6

Brahma Muhurta - 4:30 am and 5:16 am

Rahukaal - 10:45 am to 12:19 pm

Abhijeet Muhurta - 11:54 am to 12:44 pm

Shubh Uttam Muhurat - 12:19 pm to 1:53 pm

Vrat Parana (fast ending) time - Between 5-7 am on September 7

The time of sunset on Hartalika Teej is at 6:37 pm.

Hartalika Teej 2024 fasting rules and vrat dos and don'ts

Here are the key rules to keep in mind while observing the Hartalika Teej fast:

- Devotees should break the Hartalika Teej vrat at sunrise on Chaturthi tithi. They should consume soaked black gram and cucumber to break the vrat.

- An elaborate meal should be cooked afterwards for the entire family. One should only consume satvik food.

- Women observing the fast should avoid drinking water and eating food throughout the day. However, pregnant women or those with health conditions must not follow the rules strictly. They can consume fruits or juice.

Hartalika Teej 2024 Fasting Rules and Dos and Don'ts

Here are the essential guidelines to bear in mind when following the Hartalika Teej fast.

- Devotees should break the Hartalika Teej vrat at sunrise on Chaturthi day. To break the vrat, they should drink soaking black gramme and cucumber.





- Afterward, prepare an elegant lunch for the entire family. One should only eat satvik foods.





- Women fasting should avoid drinking water and eating during the day. However, pregnant women and individuals with medical concerns must not rigidly adhere to the regulations. They can eat fruits or drink juice.

Here are some dos and don'ts to follow during the Hartalika Teej fast:

- Devotees should perform the Hartalika Teej puja using clay idols of Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati, and Lord Ganesha. Install the idols in your home in the afternoon.

- The puja should be performed during Pradosh Kaal, which begins at sundown.

- Women should dress in new attire and wear solah shringar (16 traditional ornaments), which include sindoor, mangalsutra, bangles, alta, mehendi, and other accessories.

- Present gifts representing marital joy to Maa Parvati. These goods might be red sarees or bangles.

- Avoid eating brinjal, masoor dal, and other banned items throughout the fast.

- For the Puja, statues of Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati, and Lord Ganesha are built from sand. If creating idols is not possible, pictures of the deities might be utilised instead.

- Only Satvik food should be consumed during the Hartalika Teej.