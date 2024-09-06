Profile Moves To Larger Offices To Capitalise On Growth As Thought Leadership PR Agency

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The thought leadership agency's office in Old Street, London

Global thought leadership agency relocates to larger London office as it seeks to tap into the growing demand for b2b and executive thought leadership

- Jordan GreenawayLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Profile , the global thought leadership agency, has relocated to larger offices at the heart of London's creative and tech centre. The new headquarters will provide the agency with further space to expand as it continues to stake out its position as the global thought leadership agency of choice for businesses and individuals.The new office is located in London's creative Shoreditch region and a stone's throw from Old Street, one of Europe's leading tech hubs. The team will look after its global client base from the new headquarters. The agency has experienced growing demand from North America and the Middle East over the last 6 months alongside growing its European client base.Over the last 2 years, the thought leadership agency has grown from an initial founding team to nearly 15 team members as it taps into the growing demand for b2b thought leadership and executive thought leadership markets. The new office will provide breathing space for the agency to continue expanding in the medium-term.In the last 12 months, the agency has also grown its service offering from thought leadership PR and media coverage to comprehensive thought leadership services, including social media management, with a focus on LinkedIn, multimedia production, and thought leadership content creation.The new office will also provide a more creative and engaging base for the team, strengthening the agency's offering to new team members as it seeks to attract more of the industry's best talent.Jordan Greenaway, Commercial Director at Profile, said: "The move to a larger office is a further stepping stone in our strategic plan as an agency. We are seeking to build the best-in-class thought leadership agency for individuals and businesses."Our expansion over the last 12 months has been driven by our focus on b2b thought leadership and executive thought leadership. More clients are starting to recognise the value of thought leadership marketing over other PR and marketing approaches, and we are well-positioned to take advantage of that wider transition in the market."The new office will provide us with further room to expand the agency over the coming period as we seek to add further services as well as develop bespoke offerings for specific industries and sectors."Sam Patchett, Client Director at Profile, added: "This move has also been driven by our desire to create a creative, engaging, better place for our team members to work."As we continue to grow, we recognise that strengthening our proposition as an agency for talented professionals will be fundamental to our ability to stake our position as the go-to thought leadership agency."###

