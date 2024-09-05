FRIEDRICH's BREEZETM UNIVERSAL HEAT PUMP NAMED 2024 TWICE VIP AWARD WINNER

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HVAC pioneer recognized for precision inverter heat pump in Smart Home & category

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Friedrich Air Conditioning , a leading U.S. of premium HVAC solutions, today announced that its BreezeTM Universal Heat Pump has won in this year's TWICE VIP Award recognizing top appliances of 2024. This recognition celebrates Friedrich's innovation within the HVAC industry, as it's been at the forefront of introducing new solutions and equipment that elevate efficiency and convenience.

Designed to streamline versatility, efficiency, and comfort, the BreezeTM Universal Heat Pump offers a seamless integration into the home with the capability to retrofit virtually all existing HVAC systems for the utmost flexibility. Against traditional outdoor units, its compact design takes up limited space while providing ultra-quiet air movement both indoors and outdoors backed by superior sound insulation and precise engineering. Beyond its design, BreezeTM represents Friedrich's efforts to lead decarbonization and electrification efforts in order to provide sustainable air quality solutions to homeowners and the planet.

In its 11th year, the TWICE VIP Awards celebrate and recognize the best features, design and value that new products are bringing to consumers. Voted upon exclusively by TWICE magazine readers and subscribers, the leading voice in the Consumer Electronics industry, this achievement highlights which companies are truly going above and beyond to deliver value to consumers.

"This award win is a direct reflection of Friedrich's dedication to reinventing heating and cooling solutions in the industry," said TJ Wheeler, senior director of Friedrich. "BreezeTM being recognized as the 'best of the best' by customers who know and use the product only solidifies our commitment to delivering advanced solutions, and we can't wait for what comes next."

For more information about Friedrich's BreezeTM Universal Heat Pump, please visit .

About Friedrich Air Conditioning

Founded in 1883, Friedrich Air Conditioning is a leading U.S. manufacturer of premium room A/C and other home environment products, designed for residential and commercial applications. Constructed of the highest quality components, Friedrich products are built to exacting standards and are among the most sophisticated, energy-efficient, and quietest available. Friedrich is proud to be a Rheem® company.

To learn more about Friedrich Air Conditioning, visit .

Media Contact

Nicole Brief

[email protected]



SOURCE Friedrich Air Conditioning