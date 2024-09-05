(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Event: CISOs Talk Non-Human Identity and why management is critical in today's digital world.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The protection of non-human identities (NHIs) has emerged as a critical concern for organizations worldwide. To address these growing challenges, leading cybersecurity experts will come together for the online event "Non-Human Identity: The Risks, The Reality, and How to Manage ," scheduled for September 24, 2024, at 2:00 PM ET.This event, structured into three focused 20-minute sessions, is designed to provide attendees with actionable insights and strategies for securing non-human identities-an area often overlooked in traditional Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions. Unlike human accounts, non-human accounts often go undetected when compromised, giving malicious actors prolonged access to critical systems and data. This event aims to equip security professionals with the tools and knowledge they need to safeguard these essential digital identities.Session Overview:Session 1: From PAM to NHI Management – Navigating the Challenges of Securing Machine-to-Machine AccessTime: 2:00 PM ETSpeakers:Ryan Frillman, CISO, Equifax Workforce SolutionsDorene Rettas, Co-Founder, Cyber Security TribeThis session will explore the unique security risks posed by the rapid adoption of cloud service providers (CSPs) and SaaS products for identity creation. With API-centric services becoming increasingly accessible, the session will raise critical questions about credential oversight and the dangers of embedding keys within codebases. Attendees will gain insights into managing trust in automation, particularly when human operators are unaware of the credentials in use.Session 2: Best Practices to Secure NHIsTime: 2:30 PM ETSpeakers:Bezawit Sumner, CISO, CRISPRoey Rozi, Director of Solution Architecture, Oasis SecurityThis session will focus on the best practices for securing non-human identities, addressing challenges related to visibility, ownership, posture, and compliance. The speakers will share strategies for automating secret rotation, policy enforcement, and more, offering practical solutions to bolster security in an increasingly complex threat landscape.Session 3: Case Study How leading organizations solved security challenges leveraging NHIMTime: 3:00 PM ETIn the final session, specific hurdles organizations have faced with NHI security across a rapidly growing cloud environment prior to adopting an NHI Management platform. The session will also provide insights into how companies have implemented lifecycle automation capabilities to drastically reduce the risk of breaches while improving operations efficiency. Join us to gain practical insights and learn how you can replicate their success in your own organization.Why Attend?Gain expert insights into managing and securing non-human identities.Learn from real-world case studies and best practices.Equip your organization with strategies to mitigate the risks associated with NHI exploitation.Don't miss this opportunity to stay ahead in the ever-changing cybersecurity landscape. Register now to secure your spot for this essential event.For more information and to register, visit

