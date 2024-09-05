Mblue Labs, Creator Of Skin Health Brand Bluelene, Named One Of America’S Top 100 Small Businesses

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The U.S. Chamber of Commerce's CO-100 list celebrates 100 businesses driving growth and innovation in their communities and around the world

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mblue Labs, creator of the revolutionary skin brand Bluelene® (), has been named to the prestigious CO-100: America's Top 100 Small Businesses list, announced by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Selected from over 14,000 applicants, Mblue Labs stood out for its exceptional growth, groundbreaking scientific research, resilience, and diverse and inclusive company culture. The CO-100 features a range of small businesses across industries and sizes, representing 31 states and Washington, D.C.



Mblue Labs was founded in 2018 as a spinout company from the University of Maryland (UMD) to commercialize a groundbreaking skin health technology discovered by Human Aging Expert Dr. Kan Cao, Professor of Cell Biology & Molecular Genetics. Initially researching treatments for Progeria, an accelerated aging disease affecting young teens, Dr. Cao discovered that Methylene Blue, a potent antioxidant and mitochondrial booster, reverses skin aging at a molecular level. This breakthrough was published in Nature's Scientific Reports and marked a significant advancement in the health&beauty market. Teaming up with Jasmin El Kordi as CEO, Mblue Labs launched the only patented Methylene Blue-powered skincare line under the brand Bluelene®.

“At UMD, we prioritize translating groundbreaking scientific research into impactful commercial ventures. We take immense pride in seeing our spin-out companies achieve remarkable market success,” said Ken Porter, Executive Director of UM Ventures.“Mblue Labs exemplifies this journey, showcasing extraordinary focus and determination in transforming their innovative research into a globally recognized Health & Beauty brand. Their story is also a testament to the powerful collaboration between our university and pioneering scientists in safeguarding intellectual property. UMD holds the patent for Mblue's use of Methylene Blue, a revolutionary ingredient in reversing skin aging, and licenses the patent exclusively to Mblue Labs.”

On October 8, the CO-100 will be celebrated at a premier event at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's historic headquarters in Washington, D.C., where they will participate in a VIP experience and have access to some of the most influential names in business through the CO-100 Small Business Forum. "As the world's largest business organization representing companies of all sizes and industries, we understand what makes a business great," said Jeanette Mulvey, Vice President and Editor-in-Chief of CO- by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. "The CO-100 founders, owners, entrepreneurs, and employees showcase the exceptional talent and innovation within the American business community."

