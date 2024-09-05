Investornewsbreaks Golden Matrix Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMGI) Unveils V2 Of AI-Powered Casino Game Recommender

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Golden Matrix (NASDAQ: GMGI) , a leading international developer and licensor of gaming platforms, systems and gaming content, has launched version 2.0 of its artificial intelligence (“AI”)-powered casino game recommender; the update was developed by GMGI subsidiary, Meridianbet. According to the announcement, the update is specifically designed to target the iGaming segment and provides precision personalization for improved user targeting. In addition, the V2 recommender offers proven impact on key revenue metrics, expanded availability across all platforms and strategic growth in the iGaming segment.“The V2 upgrade is a key component of Golden Matrix Group's strategy to leverage AI and data analytics within the iGaming sector, under its Meridianbet division,” said the company in the press release.“This enhancement strengthens the company's position in key markets and supports ongoing efforts to drive sustainable growth.”

To view the full press release, visit

About Golden Matrix Group Inc.

Golden Matrix Group is a leading business-to-business (“B2B”) and business-to-consumer (“B2C”) gaming technology company utilizing proprietary technology and operating globally across multiple international markets. The B2B division of Golden Matrix develops and licenses branded gaming platforms for its extensive list of clients, and RKings, its B2C division, operates a high-volume eCommerce site enabling end users to enter paid-for competitions on its proprietary platform in authorized markets. Founded in 2001 and acquired by Golden Matrix in April 2024, Meridianbet Group is a well-established online sports-betting and gaming group, licensed and/or currently operating in 17 jurisdictions across Europe, Africa and South America. Meridianbet's successful business model utilizes proprietary technology and scalable systems, thus allowing it to operate in multiple countries and currencies and with an omni-channel approach to markets, including retail, desktop online and mobile. For more information about the company, visit .

