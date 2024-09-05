2024 Principal® Charity Classic Raised Record $8.6 Million For Iowa Youth

(MENAFN- 3BL) DES MOINES, Iowa, September 5, 2024 /3BL/ - The Principal® Charity Classic today announced its 2024 raised a record $8.6 million in support of Iowa youth. The annual PGA TOUR Champions event in Des Moines has now raised $62 million for Iowa children's charities since Principal Group® became the title sponsor in 2007. Watch the 2024 charitable highlight here .

“2024 was an exciting and successful year for the Principal Charity Classic. The renovation of the course made for great featuring world class talent,” said Ken McCullum, board chair for the Principal Charity Classic.“Hitting the $62 million charitable giving milestone is a testament to what can be accomplished when the community comes together.”

The Principal Charity Classic impacts the lives of more than 130,000 Iowa youth each year by investing in programs that help youth succeed within the areas of education, culture, financial security, and health and wellness. Tournament proceeds provide support to four Tournament Charity Partners , more than 80 Birdies For Charity nonprofits and the Legacy Project: Career Ready Collective .

"At its core, Principal Charity Classic is about more than golf, it is about supporting the next generation of Iowans. Every year, the incredible support from our fans, sponsors, and volunteers embodies the Tournament's true spirit and this collective effort shows how much we can achieve together for the benefit of Iowa's youth,” said Jo Christine Miles, director of Principal® Foundation and Community Relations.“We deeply appreciate everyone who makes this event and the impact it has possible."

Over 50,000 attendees, 250 sponsors, and 1,100 volunteers were a part of the 2024 Principal Charity Classic, hosted at the newly renovated Wakonda Club. This year's tournament saw one of its strongest and most entertaining fields, featuring eight past champions and six World Golf Hall of Fame members, including 2024 champion Ernie Els.

About Principal Financial Group®

Principal Financial Group® (Nasdaq: PFG) is a global financial company with 20,000 employees1 passionate about improving the wealth and well-being of people and businesses. In business for 145 years, we're helping more than 64 million customers1 plan, protect, invest, and retire, while working to support the communities where we do business, and build a diverse, inclusive workforce. Principal® is proud to be recognized as one of the 2024 World's Most Ethical Companies2, a member of the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, and named as a“Best Places to Work in Money Management3.” Learn more about Principal and our commitment to sustainability, inclusion, and purpose at principal .

1 As of June 30, 2024

2 Ethisphere, 2024

3 Pensions & Investments, 2023

About the Principal Charity Classic

The Principal Charity Classic is an annual and award-winning PGA TOUR Champions event, hosted in Des Moines, Iowa, dedicated to helping Iowa youth succeed. Tournament funds benefit organizations that provide a broad level of support to Iowa youth in the areas of education and culture, financial security and stability, and health and wellness. For more information, visit principalcharityclassic , or connect with the tournament on social media: Facebook facebook/principalcharityclassic , Twitter @PCCTourney, and Instagram @principalcharityclassic.

