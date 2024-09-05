Wanna Launches Revolutionary Daily Fantasy Sports App, 'Wanna Parlay,' Set To Disrupt The Sports Gaming Industry With The World's Richest Parlay

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wanna is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking daily fantasy sports app, Wanna Parlay, poised to revolutionize the sports gaming industry. With Wanna Parlay, players can compete against others to see who can build the best parlay and finish in the top 10 on any contest

leaderboard to take home a substantial cash prize. The app offers multiple new contests every week and allows multiple entries and is the richest parlay in the world.

The "World's Richest Parlay" is a place for players to experience these valuable moments together" - Jim Bob Morris

WANNA Parlay - The World's Richest Parlay (PRNewsfoto/WANNA)

Wanna Parlay distinguishes itself by offering unparalleled freedom in game play. Unlike traditional fantasy sports games that confine players to specific lineups (e.g., 1 QB, 2 RBs, 2 WRs), Wanna Parlay empowers users to create their own unique parlays with varying amounts and types of picks. This innovative approach allows competitors to craft strategies that reflect their personal styles, making the competition more dynamic and engaging. To win, players must not only succeed in their parlays but also outscore their competitors, with points awarded based on the difficulty of the parlay. The parlays can be a multitude of teams winning via spread, winner, player props, and over or under scoring, and or extra innings or overtimes.

Origins of Wanna Parlay

Wanna Parlay is the brainchild of two entrepreneurs and former NFL & USFL Professional Football players and Division 1 College athletes, Jim Bob Morris and Carson

Coffman, both having honed their competitive edge as Division 1 athletes at Kansas State University. Driven by their love of sports, competition, and taking risks, Morris and Coffman shared a vision of creating an experience that could replicate the intense emotions and competition they experienced on the football field. Their shared dream has come to fruition in the form of Wanna Parlay, which brings the thrill of competition to sports and gaming fans everywhere.

A Focus on Community and Social Experience

Wanna is dedicated to fostering community and social experiences. The app aims to deliver the joy of winning, the heartbreak of near-victories, and all the emotions in between, within a shared community context. "There is tremendous value in experiencing these moments together," says Jim Bob Morris, CEO of Wanna. "That's why we focus so much on creating fun and exciting competitions that connect people. Whether you're celebrating a win or reflecting on a close loss, we want our players to feel alive and part of something bigger." Carson

Coffman added, "We are both super competitive and that lead us to create something that matched our backgrounds in professional sports and elite Division 1 athletics, the drive fueled us to create the most competitive and engaging daily fantasy sports platforms in the world, designed for those who love the thrill of competition as much as we do"

From Brazil to the World

The original product, Wanna, is a social peer-to-peer (p2p) gambling app that was launched in Brazil in 2019. Since then, the Wanna team has been tirelessly developing new games and social features to enhance the user experience. Wanna Parlay was initially created as a feature within the original Wanna app to offer larger prizes for parlays. Its success has now led to the standalone Wanna Parlay app, which continues to create fun and exciting competitions for sports enthusiasts.

Play the "World's Richest Parlay"

Wanna Parlay is now available for download on the Apple App Store for IOS devices and the Google Play Store for Android devices, offering players the best risk to reward possibilities and the opportunity to compete in multiple contests each week and vie for huge cash prizes. Whether you're a seasoned fantasy sports player or new to the game, Wanna Parlay provides a unique and exhilarating experience.

