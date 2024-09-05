Nourish Family Connections With Every Bite

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Boost social, emotional and physical with egg-inspired recipes

MISSION, Kan., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) Dine together, shine together. Weekly sit-down meals with family can reduce stress, boost self-esteem and make everyone feel more connected – all while sharing delicious, healthy and easy-to-prepare food.

Southwestern Quinoa and Egg Breakfast Bowls

Poached Eggs with Pesto Bulgur

Egg Ravioli with Sage and Almonds

Give your family the opportunity to refuel and reconnect each week with recipes that bring everyone together. Whether it's 10 people or two, research shows that those who enjoy frequent meals with others, particularly parents with their children, have better social and emotional well-being, according to the American Heart Association.

Enjoying great conversation and camaraderie is at the heart of every meal, and with the right dishes, you can make every bite as delicious as it is nourishing. Ingredients like eggs are affordable, easy to use and versatile, making them the perfect choice in the kitchen to help you cook up conversation.

Gently cooked egg yolks take center stage in this Egg Ravioli with Sage and Almonds recipe, and delicate poached eggs rest atop whole grains in the Poached Eggs with Pesto Bulgur recipe. If breakfast is the best time of day for your tribe to gather, whip up these Southwestern Quinoa and Egg Breakfast Bowls for added protein and fiber.

These egg-inspired recipes and more are part of the American Heart Association's Together Tuesdays and Healthy for Good Eat Smart initiative, nationally supported by Eggland's Best. Both initiatives stress the importance of gathering at least once a week around the table with family or friends to satisfy cravings for connection, a delicious meal and overall healthy living.

In addition to the social and emotional benefits of dining together, shared family meals can help promote healthier choices at the table.

Eggs, for example, can be included as part of a heart-healthy diet that emphasizes vegetables, fruits, nuts and seeds, whole grains, lean protein and fish, according to the American Heart Association. Remember not to isolate just one food – it's not only about the egg, but also about what's eaten alongside it. For example, eating eggs alongside foods high in saturated fat – like bacon – is different than eggs eaten with steamed veggies, whole grains or a side of fruit.

For more heart-healthy recipe ideas and conversation starters to make Together Tuesdays a tradition in your household, visit heart/together .

Egg Ravioli with Sage and Almonds

Recipe courtesy of the American Heart Association

Servings: 4

8



cups water

1/2



cup fat-free ricotta cheese

1



tablespoon grated Parmesan cheese

1 1/2

teaspoons fresh, chopped thyme

1/2



teaspoon grated orange zest

1/4



teaspoon black pepper

8



gyoza wrappers, shumai wrappers or wonton wrappers

4



large egg yolks, unbroken

1



large egg white, lightly beaten

2



teaspoons olive oil

1/4



cup sliced almonds, chopped

1



tablespoon chopped, fresh sage

1



tablespoon finely chopped red bell pepper (optional)

Fill large pot with water. Bring water to gentle boil over medium-high heat.

In medium bowl, stir ricotta cheese, Parmesan cheese, thyme, orange zest and pepper.

Place four wrappers flour sides down on cutting board. Spoon 1 1/2 tablespoons cheese mixture onto center of each wrapper. Using back of spoon, press down on cheese mixture to create well about 1 1/2 inches across (width of large egg yolk), leaving at least 1/2 inch space around edges of wrapper. Without breaking it, carefully place one egg yolk in center of each well.

Using pastry brush, brush edges of wrappers with egg white. Place one top wrapper with flour side up on each bottom wrapper. Using thumbs and forefingers, firmly press edges together to tightly seal each ravioli. Set aside.

Using slotted spoon or spatula, carefully drop each ravioli into boiling water. Cook 2 1/2-3 minutes, or until wrappers are al dente (cooked not too soft but not overdone). Using slotted spoon, gently remove raviolis from pot, draining well. Transfer to plates. Drizzle with oil. Sprinkle with almonds, sage and bell pepper, if desired.

Tips: Gyoza wrappers (or shumai wrappers) are preferred because they're thinner than wonton wraps. Look for gyoza wrappers in the dairy aisle, deli department or freezer section.

Use these guidelines to determine how you want eggs cooked: At 2 1/2 minutes, eggs are yellow and slightly thickened but not set around edges, similar to sunny-side up. At 3 minutes, eggs are deeper orange and slightly set around edges, similar to over-easy.

Poached Eggs with Pesto Bulgur

Recipe courtesy of the American Heart Association

Servings: 4

2/3



cup uncooked instant or fine-grain bulgur

1 1/3

cups, plus 2 tablespoons, fat-free, low-sodium vegetable broth, divided

1



cup tightly packed fresh basil

2



tablespoons chopped walnuts, dry roasted

1



small garlic clove, minced

1/8



teaspoon salt

1



dash cayenne

1/2



cup finely chopped yellow or red bell pepper

1/4



cup thinly sliced green onions

4



cups water

1



tablespoon white vinegar

4



large eggs

1



medium lemon, cut into 4 wedges

In medium saucepan, prepare bulgur according to package directions, omitting salt and substituting 1 1/3 cups broth for water. Fluff with fork.

In food processor or blender, process basil, walnuts, garlic, salt, cayenne and remaining broth until smooth. Stir basil mixture, bell pepper and green onions into bulgur.

In large skillet, bring water and vinegar to boil over high heat. Reduce heat and simmer. Break one egg into cup then carefully slip egg into simmering water. Repeat with remaining eggs, placing in water so they don't touch. Simmer 3-5 minutes, or until whites are completely set and yolks are beginning to set but aren't hard. Using slotted spoon, drain eggs well and place on bulgur mixture. Serve with lemon wedges.

Note: White vinegar helps firm egg whites quickly, preventing them from spreading too much.

Southwestern Quinoa and Egg Breakfast Bowls

Recipe courtesy of the American Heart Association

Servings: 4

1/4



cup uncooked quinoa, rinsed and drained

2



medium tomatoes (about 2 cups), chopped

1



cup no-salt-added frozen corn, thawed

1/2



medium avocado, pitted and diced

1/4



cup chopped green onions

1/2



cup chopped fresh cilantro (optional)

nonstick cooking spray

4



large eggs

1/8



teaspoon salt

1/4



teaspoon pepper

red hot pepper sauce, to taste (optional)

Cook quinoa according to package directions. Remove from heat.

Spoon quinoa into four bowls. Top each with even amounts of tomatoes, corn, avocado, green onions and cilantro, if desired.

Lightly spray large skillet with nonstick cooking spray and set over medium-high heat. Crack eggs into skillet. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Cook, uncovered, 3-4 minutes, or until egg whites are set but yolks are still runny. Using spatula, carefully transfer one egg, sunny side up, into each bowl. Sprinkle with hot sauce, to taste, if desired.

