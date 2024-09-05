Agora Launches New Report Builder And Waterfall Automation Tool

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New tools empower investors to free up resources and streamline efficiency.

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Agora, a leading real estate management with offices in New York City and Tel Aviv, has launched two powerful new tools: Report Builder and Waterfall Tool , designed to enhance efficiency for real estate professionals.

"At Agora, we're dedicated to creating tools that truly impact our clients' operations," stated Lior Dolinski, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer of Agora. "Our Report Builder and the new Waterfall Automation Tool are prime examples of how we simplify complex tasks, helping real estate professionals save time, boost performance, and focus on growing their business. These tools are both the first of their kind, and they have an extensive number of unique use cases, far more than any other tool out there so far."

Agora's Report Builder is a groundbreaking, first-of-its-kind tool that allows users to create customized and professional reports with ease. From distribution notices to quarterly reports, the Report Builder simplifies complex tasks with drag-and-drop functionality and dynamic fields, similar to popular website-building platforms like Wix and Squarespace. This innovation reinforces Agora's position as a key player in the real estate investment sector, serving clients across multifamily, residential, industrial, retail, office, agriculture, and debt and equity funds. By leveraging the Report Builder, real estate professionals can save time, streamline processes, and gain a competitive edge.

"Agora really listened when we expressed our challenges with reporting by creating the latest feature, Report Builder. It takes a complicated, error-prone process and makes it smooth and efficient," said John Domasiewicz, Investment Operations Manager at PPR Capital Management. "This tool is a true game changer for our operations."

Additionally, Agora has unveiled its Waterfall Automation Tool , designed to automate and simplify the management of waterfall distributions - a critical component of capital allocation among investors. Unlike other tools on the market, Agora's Waterfall Automation Tool stands out for its ability to handle individual-based waterfalls, which include side letters for open-end funds and debt vehicles, and class-based waterfalls, treat LPs as combined groups with identical terms, and cover a wide range of LPAs. The Waterfall Automation Tool supports over 200 different use cases - far more than any other tool available. This capability eliminates the need for error-prone spreadsheets and delivers a smoother, more transparent process that meets the complex demands of modern real estate investment management.

About Agora:

Agora is a comprehensive software solution that utilizes technology, automation, and real estate expertise to streamline investment management. Based in NYC and Tel Aviv, Agora is a fintech/SaaS company dedicated to helping real estate firms raise and preserve capital. By automating back-office processes, enhancing investor satisfaction, and offering advanced operational tools, Agora empowers clients to optimize efficiency. Trusted by top real estate firms like Decron Properties, Beachwold, and Electra America, Agora is revolutionizing the industry. Learn more at agorareal.

