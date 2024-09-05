G-SHOCK Unveils The G-STEEL GM2110D: The First Ever Metal Bracelet And Metal Covered Bezel Fusion In The Iconic 2100 Series

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Introducing Five New Forward Colorways

is thrilled to announce the launch of the GM2110 , the latest innovation in the G-STEEL series. The new launch is the first to feature a distinctive fusion of a metal bracelet and a metal-covered bezel, setting a new standard in both style and durability. With its sleek design and advanced construction, the GM2110D combines the robust structure G-SHOCK is known for with a refined, modern aesthetic that offers watch enthusiasts a fresh take on an iconic classic.

GM2110D-2A, GM2110D-2B, GM2110D-3A, GM2110D-4A, GM2110D-7A

The GM2110D draws inspiration from the GM2100 G-STEEL lineup, enhancing it with a distinctive twist. The timepiece features a stainless-steel bezel covering a glass-reinforced resin body, merging rugged strength with a refined, contemporary look. The octagonal bezel is forged, cut, and polished, displaying a harmonious mix of circular hairline finish on the top of the bezel and mirror finish that extend to the lug connection points.

Building on this metal-covered design, the GM2110D introduces a metal bracelet. This is the first time the 2100 series integrates a stainless-steel bracelet with a metal-covered bezel, further enhancing its functionality and beauty. The stainless-steel bracelet adds a refined texture while maintaining a minimalist aesthetic. This design effortlessly transitions from casual outings to formal settings, making the GM2110D a versatile choice for any occasion.

Adding to its impressive features, the GM2110D's dial is crafted from metal and treated with both metal and color coatings. This meticulous process imparts a glossy, reflective finish that enhances the watch's overall visual allure. Available in a range of vibrant shades, such as orange, lime green, silver, sky blue, and navy, the dial caters to diverse tastes, while the recessed dial ring, with its metallic finish, adds depth and dimension. This refined treatment creates a captivating shine, further elevating the dial's sophisticated and dynamic appearance.

The GM2110D represents a bold step forward in the evolution of G-SHOCK timepieces, seamlessly blending timeless durability with modern elegance. Its innovative design and meticulous craftsmanship not only uphold the brand's commitment to quality but also offer a fresh and versatile timepiece. Whether navigating daily adventures or attending formal events, the GM2110D delivers unparalleled performance and style, making it a standout choice for those seek both sophistication and resilience in their timepieces.

These timepieces are equipped with G-SHOCK's innovative technology including:



Shock-resistant structure

200M water resistance

Hand shift feature

World time (38 cities)

1/100-second stopwatch

Countdown timer

5 daily alarms Double LED light (Super Illuminator)

The GM2110D-2A , GM2110D-2B , GM2110D-3A , GM2110D-4A , and GM2110D-7A are now available for purchase for $300 each at select Jewelers, department stores, gshock, and the G-SHOCK Soho store. For more information about the G-SHOCK brand, visit href="" rel="nofollow" casio/u .



