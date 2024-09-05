Harpoon Brewery And L.L.Bean Team Up To Launch Limited-Edition Harvest Lager

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Two original New England brands unite this fall to craft something special, because being outdoors is better together

BOSTON, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harpoon Brewery , the maker of New England's Original IPA, and href="" rel="nofollow" , the iconic American outdoor retailer, announced today the release of the Harpoon x L Harvest Lager - a limited-edition, easy-drinking amber lager brewed, for the first time, with Maine-grown malt.

Harpoon Brewery and L Team Up to Launch Limited-Edition Harvest Lager

Continue Reading

Crafted in the spirit of friendship, New England craftsmanship and the idea that being outdoors is better together, the new beer is now available for a limited time in 16-ounce four-packs, in 12-ounce cans as part of Harpoon's annual 12-pack Fall Mix Pack and on draft at select accounts throughout New England. Beyond the beer, the brands have teamed up to offer a special fall sweepstakes and a series of activations in September and October, bringing the L Bootmobile to Harpoon's Beer Hall in Boston.

"As a company that prides itself on creating high-quality products focused on craftsmanship, it felt natural to team up with a brand that shared that core value - and is equally as iconic to our New England fan base," said Dan Kenary, CEO and Co-Founder of Mass. Bay Brewing Company. "Especially as we head into fall, one of the most quintessential seasons for both brands, it was our mission from the start to create a beer that could be enjoyed by everyone outdoors - whether you're a weekend warrior, urban explorer, or simply looking for a delicious new lager to try out with friends."

Harpoon Brewery x L have also launched a fall sweepstakes to award one grand prize winner with the ultimate weekend trip for two (to take place in summer 2025) at the href="" rel="nofollow" L Outdoor Discovery Cente in Maine. The grand prize includes the opportunity to experience six outdoor adventures, including kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding, road biking and more, all guided by experts in Maine's great outdoors. Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 10 and continuing through Nov. 4, 2024, consumers aged 21 and over can enter at .

To help consumers celebrate fall all season long, Harpoon Brewery will also feature the Harpoon x L Harvest Lager at its highly anticipated annual Octoberfest celebration, taking place on Oct. 4 and 5, and as part of its new Flannel Fridays series set to launch in October. Created in the spirit of Harpoon's mission to celebrate iconic, original tasting experiences, the Flannel Fridays series will allow consumers to sip on their favorite Harpoon brews at the brewery in Seaport while enjoying a variety of fall-themed offerings each L will pop up at Harpoon's Beer Hall in Boston on Oct. 4 and 5 and at Harpoon's Tap Room in Windsor, VT on Oct. 12 and 13 offering a selection of iconic fall apparel with onsite personalization available. Consumers can also check out - and take photos - with the Bootmobile when it pops up at the Beer Hall on Oct. 11 and 25.

"At L, we're passionate about celebrating the spirit of New England and the joy of the outdoors, and our partnership with Harpoon Brewery captures that perfectly," says Nick Wilkoff, L Chief Marketing Officer. "From our limited-edition Harvest Lager to the fall pop-up events, we're excited to offer new ways for people to enjoy the season with friends and family, continuing our tradition of bringing people together outside for more than 100 years."

The Harvest Lager is a 5% ABV

easy-drinking amber lager brewed with locally sourced Maine-grown malt. The liquid offers a crisp, refreshing taste that pairs perfectly with the other beers in Harpoon's Fall Mix Variety Pack - including Harpoon IPA, Octoberfest, and Harpoon's signature fall seasonal beer, Flannel Friday.

The Harpoon x L Harvest Lager is available now anywhere Harpoon is sold. To find the brew near you, check out the Harpoon Beer Finder: .

About the Harpoon Brewery

The Harpoon Brewery was founded in 1986 by beer lovers who wanted more and better beer options.

When the Brewery was founded, Harpoon was issued Brewing Permit #001 by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, since it was the first to brew commercially in Boston after a dormant period of about 25 years. Since then, it has expanded to a second brewery in Windsor, VT. Harpoon's line of craft beer features its award-winning IPA and seasonal beers, along with special limited releases. In 2014, Harpoon became an employee-owned company.

Contact:

Ashton Ebersole

For Harpoon Brewery

[email protected]

SOURCE Harpoon