Stefanishyna Appointed Deputy Prime Minister For European Integration, Minister Of Justice
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Verkhovna Rada approved the appointment of Olha Stefanishyna to the post of Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine, Minister of Justice.
People's Deputy from the Voice parliamentary faction, Yaroslav Zheleznyak, reported this via Telegram , Ukrinform saw.
The MP sats 253 deputies supported the motion.
On June 4, 2020, Stefanishyna was appointed to the post of Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine.
Read also:
Ukraine's government
shakeup not to reduce U.S. support - White House
Before that, she worked as Director General of the Government Office for the Coordination of European and Euro-Atlantic Integration.
As Ukrinform reported, on September 4, the Verkhovna Rada approved Stefanishyna's resignation as Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration.
On the same day, the Verkhovna Rada also approved the step-down of Justice Minister Denys Maliuska, whose mandate was added to Stefanishyna's new post.
MENAFN05092024000193011044ID1108640442
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.