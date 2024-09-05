Stefanishyna Appointed Deputy Prime Minister For European Integration, Minister Of Justice

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Verkhovna Rada approved the appointment of Olha Stefanishyna to the post of Deputy Prime for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine, Minister of Justice.

People's Deputy from the Voice parliamentary faction, Yaroslav Zheleznyak, reported this via Telegram , Ukrinform saw.

The MP sats 253 deputies supported the motion.

On June 4, 2020, Stefanishyna was appointed to the post of Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine.

Before that, she worked as Director General of the Government Office for the Coordination of European and Euro-Atlantic Integration.

As Ukrinform reported, on September 4, the Verkhovna Rada approved Stefanishyna's resignation as Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration.

On the same day, the Verkhovna Rada also approved the step-down of Justice Minister Denys Maliuska, whose mandate was added to Stefanishyna's new post.