L-Citrulline Market Is Projected To Be US$ 2,541.98 Million By 2032, At A CAGR Of 5.2% From 2024 To 2032 | Polaris Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Increasing demand for natural and performance-enhancing supplements and the rise of personalized nutrition solutions augment the L-citrulline growth. New York, USA, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview: The global L-citrulline market size was estimated at USD 1,613.52 million in 2023. The market is expected to rise from USD 1,695.81 million in 2024 to USD 2,541.98 million by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.2%. Market Introduction: What is L-Citrulline Market? L-citrulline, a form of citrulline, is an amino acid that is naturally produced in the body and can also be found in certain foods, such as watermelon. It is known for its role in boosting nitric oxide production, a key factor in physiological and pathological events like bone metabolism, blood flow, and the immune system. This versatility has led to research suggesting its potential uses in enhancing athletic performance, treating sickle cell disease, and addressing erectile dysfunction (ED). L-citrulline might help lower blood pressure in people with elevated blood pressure associated with high blood pressure and heart disease. One study also suggests that L-citrulline supplements can help certain genetic disorders and health conditions such as liver disease. Download Free Sample PDF Copy of the Report: Market Report Attributes

Report Attributes Details Market value in 2023 USD 1,613.52 million Market value by 2032 USD 2,541.98 million CAGR 5.2% from 2024 to 2032 Base year 2023 Historical data 2019–2022 Forecast period 2024–2032

Key Highlights of Report:



The market is experiencing significant growth due to factors such as increasing applications of L-citrulline in sports nutrition and dietary supplement industries, growing recognition of L-citrulline's health benefits, and development of L-citrulline-based products in the functional foods & beverages sector.

The market is primarily segmented on the basis of form type, classification, distribution channel, and region. North America leads the global L-citrulline market.

L-Citrulline Market Key Players:



Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd.

NutraBio Labs

NOW Foods

BulkSupplements

Swanson Health Products

GNC Holdings

BPI Sports

Jarrow Formulas

Garden of Life

BioCare Copenhagen

AminoVITAL

TSI Group

Glanbia Nutritionals

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd 360 Cut

Request for a Discount on this Report Before Purchase:

Growth Drivers and Trends:



Demand in Health and Fitness: The market for L-citrulline is majorly driven by the increasing emphasis on sports nutrition in the health and fitness industry. The rising trend of fitness activities and the use of dietary supplements to achieve athletic goals have led athletes and fitness enthusiasts to shift towards L-citrulline supplements. These amino acids are favored for their ability to boost performance, reduce muscle soreness, and improve recovery times.

Product Launches: Rising consumer interest in diets loaded with health-boosting ingredients is fueling the trend of adding beneficial nutrients into everyday products. This is encouraging companies to develop new products such as energy drinks, protein bars, and functional water that includes L-citrulline. Thus, increasing product launches by companies in the L-citrulline market augments the L-citrulline market growth. Demand for Personalized Health Solutions: Innovations in nutrition science and technology are allowing companies to create customized L-citrulline formulations tailored to individual genetic, metabolic, or lifestyle factors. This trend is fueled by increasing consumer demand for personalized health solutions and the need for more precise dietary interventions.

Which Region Dominates L-Citrulline Market Globally?

The market holds a leading position in North America due to the trend of health consciousness and fitness among consumers. The Europe L-citrulline market follows with rising awareness of functional foods and dietary supplements. The Asia Pacific market is witnessing rapid growth, driven by increasing health consciousness and rising disposable incomes, especially in China, Japan, and India.







Inquire more about this report before purchase:

Segmental Outlook:

L-Citrulline Market - Form Type Based Outlook:



Powder Crystal

L-Citrulline – Classification Based Outlook:



Food Grade Medical Grade

L-Citrulline Market – Distribution Channel Based Outlook:



Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Pharmacy & Drug Stores

L-Citrulline Market – Regional Outlook:



North America



US

Canada

Europe



Germany



France



UK



Italy



Spain



Netherlands



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific



China



Japan



India



Malaysia



South Korea



Indonesia



Australia



Vietnam

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Israel



South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Mexico



Brazil



Argentina Rest of Latin America

Browse More Research Reports:

Restaurant Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Market

Dietary Supplements Market

Probiotics Market

Prebiotic Ingredient Market

Eubiotics Market

About Polaris Market Research:

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR's clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR's diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR's customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR's customers.

Contact:

Likhil G

30 Wall Street

8th Floor,

New York City, NY 10005,

United States

Phone: +1-929 297-9727

Email: ...

Web:

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter