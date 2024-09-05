New Linx Inks Address Flexible Plastic Packaging Coding Challenges

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Linx Black Plastic Inks

Linx has launched two new inks to meet the challenges of printing consistently high-quality, easily readable codes onto the latest generation of flexible films.

UNITED KINGDOM, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Linx Printing Technologies has launched two new inks to meet the specific challenges of printing consistently high-quality and easily readable codes onto the latest generation of flexible films.

Linx Black Strong Plastic-Film Ink 1015 and Linx Black Strong Plastic-Film Ink 3415 have been formulated to meet the demands of customers worldwide for an ink that can deliver reliable code adhesion on plastic film packaging. They are ideal for a variety of pack formats, including plastic flow wrap for dry foods, and plastic pouches for food sauces, confectionery, pet foods and household chemicals.

“Legislative changes including new plastic taxes, together with retailer and consumer demands, are driving manufacturers to reduce their use of plastic, and this has led to a move towards stronger laminated plastic films and more recycled and recyclable packaging,” explained Simon Millett, Inks Product Manager at Linx Printing Technologies.

“As a result, we are seeing the introduction of thin flexible plastic wrapping and pouches of OPP, BOPP, HDPE and LDPE, but these can present a challenge for ink adhesion, and many general-purpose inks do not stick effectively to these lower surface energy plastics. This means that codes may smudge, scratch, or rub off in production or transit, which can lead to reworking, rejects and even fines.”

The two new inks have been created to provide excellent adhesion while maintaining readability and supporting printer reliability. Both are PFAS-free (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances), and CMR-free (carcinogenic, mutagenic, reprotoxic), and comply with standards such as the EuPIA (European Printing Ink Association) Exclusion Policy. Linx Black Strong Plastic-Film Ink 3415 is a non-MEK version.

To ensure the inks' suitability for the global market, Linx carried out extensive tests on packaging formats from across the world including Australia, China, France, UK, India, the Philippines, and Poland.

“Our team of scientists designed and tested over 100 formulations during the development process, to ensure we devised a truly versatile solution for the widest variety of pack types and applications,” said Dr Amy Ruddlesden, Ink Development Manager and Principal Chemist at Linx Printing Technologies.

“The new Linx Black Strong Plastic-Film Inks 1015 and 3415 will help customers ensure full traceability for their products by ensuring consistent high-quality, easy to read codes on today's flexible plastic packaging.”

For more information on the new Linx inks, visit linxglobal

Simon Wildash or Rhiannon Hopper

Nielsen McAllister

+44 1332 293939

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.