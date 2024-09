Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation, Skyrize Partners and RAKEZ collaborate to enhance Leadership Skills Among Emirati and Arab Women

(MENAFN- Rakez) Ras Al Khaimah, 5 September 2024: The Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation (AGF), in partnership with Skyrize Partners and Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ), has launched the sixth cohort of the Nomu Al Ghurair programme, focusing on Women in Management and Leadership pathway in Ras Al Khaimah.



The Nomu Al Ghurair programme is dedicated to enhancing the management and leadership skills of Emirati and Arab women, equipping them for success in the corporate sector and beyond. The initiative aims to improve career opportunities for these women helping them develop a robust skill set in self-management, work management, and people leadership.



Participants engaged in a comprehensive curriculum that included modules such as career counselling, CV and LinkedIn optimisation, people leadership, and business communications. The programme’s structured approach blends practical workshops with interactive training sessions, providing participants with firsthand insights into effective leadership and management practices.



A key feature of the programme was the Capstone project, where participants tackled real business scenarios within RAKEZ's Parks Operations and Marketing departments. They applied their newly acquired skills to develop strategic marketing campaigns and contribute to operational processes. This hands-on experience culminated in presentations to a jury comprising senior representatives of AGF, RAKEZ, and Skyrize at the programme’s graduation ceremony.



The programme also includes a six-month mentorship period, where seasoned professionals will guide participants in refining and applying their skills in real-world contexts.



Fully funded by AGF, this five-week training initiative aligns with RAKEZ’s strategy to elevate women's roles in the workforce, particularly targeting Emirati female students, fresh graduates, and young professionals aged 18-35.



Mona Ghander, Vice President of Partnerships and Programmes at AGF, emphasised the importance of the programme: “Nomu Al Ghurair’s mission is to empower young Emirati and Arab women by equipping them with key management and leadership skills, paving the way for meaningful professional development. Our partnership with RAKEZ has been instrumental in extending our reach to women in Ras Al Khaimah, providing them with access to local industry and economy. This collaboration has significantly enhanced their opportunities for growth and positioned them to make a meaningful impact in their communities.”



“The Nomu Al Ghurair’s pathway focusing on Women in Management and Leadership, launched by AGF in partnership with Skyrize Partners, is dedicated to empowering young Emirati women through career-focused training. We are thrilled to have RAKEZ as our strategic partner in this cohort equipping Emirati women with the tools and the business ecosystem they need to succeed in their careers” said Sarah Sefiane, General Manager at Skyrize Partners.



Ramy Jallad, Group CEO at RAKEZ, stated, “The launch of the ‘Nomu Al Ghurair’s pathway focusing on Women in Management and Leadership illustrates our drive to enhance the capabilities of Emirati talents. This programme enriches our community by preparing talented women to lead, innovate, and drive forward our economy. We are equipping Emirati women with the tools they need to excel and lead in a competitive environment, reflecting our dedication to strengthening the workforce with skilled professionals.”



Aysha Sulaiman, HR and Development Director at RAKEZ, added, “The Nomu Women programme equips participants with the skills to tackle real business challenges head-on. Their active involvement in strategic projects showcases their growing expertise and potential for future leadership roles. This experience enhances their understanding of the industry and also prepares them to make significant contributions to their fields. We are excited to see how these young professionals will apply these insights and skills in their upcoming endeavours.”



In addition to skill development, the programme offers extensive networking opportunities, facilitating interactions with senior women leaders, and potential employers. This network expansion is designed to open doors to internships and permanent job placements, providing participants with a practical pathway for the immediate application of their newly acquired skills.



The ‘Nomu Al Ghurair’ programme sets a new standard for women’s professional development and serves as a catalyst for systemic change across the region. By creating an ecosystem that nurtures female talent, AGF, Skyrize, and RAKEZ are paving the way for a more inclusive and empowered business landscape in the UAE. This initiative promises to inspire and replicate success, fostering a culture of achievement and leadership among women.



