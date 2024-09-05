THE ST. REGIS RESIDENCES, FINANCIAL CENTER ROAD, DUBAI CELEBRATES TOPPING OFF CEREMONY

(MENAFN- Ogilvy) Dubai, UAE, [4.9.2024.] — Zuari Infraworld SJM Properties, LLC today led the topping off ceremony for The St. Regis Residences, Center Road, Dubai, marking a significant milestone in the development of this prestigious luxury project. The event, held at the construction site, celebrated the completion of the building's structural framework, bringing the project one step closer to its highly anticipated completion in 2025.

This milestone follows a remarkable sales achievement, with 70 percent of the ultra-luxury units at The St. Regis Residences being sold out within the first hour of their launch, resulting in sales valued at over AED 1 billion. This overwhelming demand underscores the project’s appeal to modern, affluent customers seeking unmatched luxury and exclusivity in the heart of Downtown Dubai.

The final slab was completed as stakeholders and project partners, including representatives from Adventz Group, East & West Properties, Driven Properties, Refine Development Management, GCC Contracting, Arif & Bintoak, XBD Collective, and Marriott International, attended the event to mark this significant milestone. Among those present were Mr. Akshay Poddar, Promoter of Adventz Group; Mr. Vinay Varma, Director at Adventz Group, and Jaidev Menezes, Regional VP – Mixed-Use Development EMEA, Marriott International, who joined in celebrating this pivotal moment in the project’s development.

"We are delighted to have reached this critical stage in the development of The St. Regis Residences, Financial Center Road, Dubai," said Mr. Akshay Poddar, Promoter of Adventz Group. "Today’s ceremony is a testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone involved in this project. The incredible demand and swift sales at the launch have only reinforced our confidence that this development was tailor-made for the discerning luxury market."

Mr. Abdullah Alajaji, Founder and CEO of Driven Properties, added, "The unprecedented sales success we witnessed at the launch of The St. Regis Residences is a clear reflection of the market's appetite for ultra-luxury properties that offer both exclusivity and an elevated lifestyle. We are honored to be part of such a groundbreaking project that is setting new standards for luxury living in Dubai."

Jaidev Menezes, Regional VP – Mixed-Use Development EMEA, Marriott International, expressed, "We are thrilled to witness this significant milestone at The St. Regis Residences, Financial Center Road, Dubai. The St. Regis brand embodies distinctive luxury, elevated service, and exquisite design, and this property is a perfect addition to our growing luxury portfolio in the region. The completion of the structural framework brings us one step closer to offering a truly unparalleled living experience to our future residents. We look forward to the grand unveiling of what promises to be one of Dubai's most distinguished residential addresses."

The St. Regis Residences, Financial Center Road, Dubai is the latest addition to the city’s skyline, featuring homes ranging from 1, 2, 4-bedroom units to expansive 5-bedroom penthouses, with sizes ranging from 970 sq.ft to 9,325 sq.ft. These residences offer some of the largest layouts on the market—up to 50 percent larger than the average in Downtown Dubai—paired with bespoke, high-end finishings and 360-degree views, redefining luxury living in the region.



The St. Regis Residences, Dubai are not owned, developed or sold by Marriott International, Inc. or its affiliates ("Marriott"). Zuari Infraworld SJM Properties, LLC uses the St. Regis marks under a license from Marriott, which has not confirmed the accuracy of any of the statements or representations made herein.





