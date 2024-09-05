European Ministers To Discuss In Vilnius Setting Up Special Tribunal For Crime Of Aggression Against Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ministers of Justice of the Council of Europe (CoE) countries will meet in Vilnius (Lithuania) on September 5 at the international to discuss setting up a special tribunal to investigate international crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine.

This was reported by the Lithuanian broadcaster LRT , Ukrinform saw.

According to the of Justice of Lithuania, the conference "Towards accountability for international crimes committed in Ukraine" is one of the key events held under the Lithuanian Presidency of the Committee of Ministers.

The conference will be held in the Grand Duke Palace in the historic center of Vilnius, where the Ministers of Justice of the Council of Europe will discuss further steps to ensure Russia's accountability for unprovoked aggression against Ukraine. The ministers will consider, among others, issues relating to collecting and sharing evidence, legal and practical challenges to trials in absentia.

Prior to the meeting, the Council of Europe's Convention on Artificial Intelligence (AI), human rights, democracy and the rule of law will be opened for signature.

The conference is hosted by the Minister of Justice of Lithuania, Ewelina Dobrowolska. The Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Marija Pejčinović Burić, the President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, Theodoros Rousopoulos, the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Council of Europe, Michael O'Flaherty, and the European Union Commissioner for Justice, Didier Reynders, will participate in the conference.

in EU to's

According to the Lithuanian Ministry of Justice, about 200 people will take part in the event.

As reported, Lithuania holds the presidency of the Committee of Ministers from May 17 to November 13, 2024. During this period, the Lithuanian Foreign Minister performs the duties of the head of this body. In Vilnius and Strasbourg (France) various activities and cultural events are organized. On November 13, 2024, Lithuania will hand over the presidency to Luxembourg.