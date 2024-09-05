'Ah That Bonding Of Brotherhood': Rajeev Chandrasekhar Pokes Fun At Rahul-Stalin's Bonhomie; See Viral Post

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a riveting display of barbs, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stalwart Rajeev Chandrasekhar took a jibe at camaraderie between leader Rahul Gandhi and Tamil Nadu Chief MK Stalin on Wednesday. Chandrasekhar's caustic comment suggested that their cordial rapport is rooted in a mutual inclination towards scams.

In a scathing retort to MK Stalin's post on X (formerly Twitter), which featured the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister cycling along the picturesque shores of Chicago-a trip ostensibly aimed at courting for his state-Chandrasekhar quipped, "Ah that bonding of brotherhood - forged by a conman oops common passion for 2G spectrum and cycles."





The post in question showcased Stalin's attempt to drum up support and investment for Tamil Nadu through his American sojourn. In a friendly online exchange, Rahul Gandhi responded to Stalin's video with a playful query, "Brother, when are we cycling together in Chennai?"

Stalin reciprocated with an invitation for a joint cycling tour through Chennai's vibrant streets.

"Dear brother Rahul Gandhi, whenever you're free, let's ride and explore the heart of Chennai together!" he proposed.

Adding a touch of warmth to his invitation, Stalin continued, "A box of sweets is still pending from my side. After our cycling, let's enjoy a delicious South Indian lunch with sweets at my home."





The gesture harked back to a fond memory from the Lok Sabha elections, when Gandhi had gifted the renowned Mysore Pak sweet to Stalin during a visit to Singanallur in Tamil Nadu. The endearing bond between Stalin and Gandhi is well-documented, with Gandhi once publicly lauding Stalin as the only politician he addressed as 'brother.'

Chandrasekhar's remark underscores the ongoing friction between the BJP and Congress, highlighting the ever-present undercurrents of rivalry in Indian politics.