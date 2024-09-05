NC Rebel Challenges J&K Cong Chief In Shalteng Constituency

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Sep 5 (IANS) In yet another setback to the pre-poll alliance between the and National Conference, Irfan Shah, a prominent NC leader, on Thursday announced his decision to contest against JKPCC president, Tariq Hameed Karra in J&K's Srinagar district.

Shah is the son of the former and NC general secretary, the late Ghulam Mohiuddin Shah.

Irfan Shah told reporters that he has decided to fight against JKPCC president, Tariq Hameed Karra in the Shalteng Assembly constituency of Srinagar district.

The Congress-NC pre-poll alliance had decided to leave this Assembly constituency for the grand old party and on this understanding, JKPCC president, Tariq Hameed Karra had announced his decision to stand from this constituency.

Irfan Shah told reporters that he is on his way to the office of the district election office to file his nomination papers for the Shalteng Assembly seat.

“I am contesting because the National Conference has consistently demoralised its workers. My people have compelled me to take this step and now I am moving forward with this decision,” Irfan Shah said.

Once Irfan Shah joins the electoral battle against Karra, the alliance between the NC and Congress will be jolted seriously.

Irfan Shah and his late father had significant influence in the Batmaloo area of the Shalteng constituency and the Shahs lived within this locality.

Before delimitation, this constituency was called the Batmaloo Assembly constituency.

Irfan Shah undoubtedly would chip into Tariq Hameed Karra's vote bank making victory uncertain for the J&K president of the Congress party.

Shah's decision comes a day after the Congress district president of Ganderbal, Sahil Farooq defied the party and filed nomination papers against the former chief minister and NC vice president, Omar Abdullah in the Ganderbal Assembly constituency.

After long deliberations, Congress and the NC have managed a pre-poll alliance in J&K.

As per the seat-sharing arrangement of the alliance, NC would field candidates in 52 constituencies and the Congress in 31.

Two Assembly constituencies, one for the CPI(M) in the Valley and the other for the Panthers Party in the Jammu division have been left by the alliance.

On five Assembly seats of Nagrota, Banihal, Doda and Bhaderwah in the Jammu division and Sopore in the Valley, NC and Congress could not reach any consensus.

Both parties have decided to field candidates from these five constituencies and engage in a 'friendly contest'.

J&K goes to vote for the first phase on September 18, the second phase on September 25 and the third and last phase on October 1.

The counting of votes would be taken up on October 8.