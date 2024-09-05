Bengaluru SHOCKER! OLA Auto Driver Accused Of Slapping Woman For Cancelling Ride, Abuses Her (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bengaluru witnessed a shocking incident of alleged harassment and physical assault by an OLA auto driver. The incident, which unfolded on Wednesday, has garnered widespread attention after a of the altercation went on social media.

According to reports, a woman named Niti and her friend booked two autos on the OLA app due to peak hour traffic. Niti boarded the first auto, while her friend cancelled the second ride. The driver of the cancelled auto, visibly enraged by the cancellation, reportedly followed Niti and her friend, leading to a heated confrontation.

Karnataka govt orders 'one city, one fare' for Taxi services in Bengaluru; Check details

The driver's anger quickly escalated into verbal abuse, as captured in the video. He reportedly made derogatory remarks. Despite Niti's attempts to explain the situation, the driver continued to berate them. Going further, Niti can be seen asking the driver in the video 'Why did you slap me'?

The incident did not end there. The auto driver continued his threats, even stating that he would beat Niti with his slippers. Niti's auto driver, who was present during the altercation, tried to mediate, but the situation remained tense. Bystanders were reportedly passive, and the driver's behaviour was left unchecked.

Why Karnataka govt banned electric bike taxi service in Bengaluru

Niti took to social media to express her frustration and call for action. She tweeted that despite reporting the incident to OLA's customer support, she received only automated replies and no substantial assistance. Niti highlighted that their only mistake was booking two autos to ensure her friend did not miss a class. She emphasized that while disputes over ride cancellations are common, the driver's threatening and assaulting behaviour crossed all boundaries.

OLA has responded to the incident, condemning the driver's actions. The company has assured that appropriate action will be taken against the accused driver. They also expressed their commitment to addressing such grievances promptly and ensuring the safety of their passengers.

