Spain, Palestine Will Hold First Summit This Year: PM Sanchez

(MENAFN- IANS) Madrid, Sep 5 (IANS) Spanish Prime Pedro Sanchez announced that Spain and Palestine will hold their first bilateral summit this year to strengthen ties.

"Before the end of this year we are going to hold the first bilateral summit between Spain and Palestine in which we hope to sign several collaboration agreements between the two states," Sanchez announced during the opening ceremony of the year in Madrid, Xinhua news agency reported.

He also said that Spain will continue supporting the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

In a coordinated move, Norway, Ireland, and Spain recognised Palestine as a state in May amid international outrage over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza following Israel's military operation.

The Spanish Prime Minister on July 11 urged the West to reject“double standards” regarding the conflict in Gaza as he joined NATO leaders in supporting Ukraine.

Spain under Sanchez has infuriated Israel's right-wing government by recognising a Palestinian state and criticising Israel's conduct of its war against Hamas.