'Tried To Bribe Us', RG Kar Case Victim’S Parents Question Kolkata Police’S Intention

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Sep 5 (IANS) The parents of the woman doctor of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, who became a victim of the ghastly rape and murder last month, have now directly accused the Kolkata of deliberate 'laxity and ill-intention' in handling the preliminary probe into the case before it was handed over to the CBI by the Calcutta High Court.

Besides accusing the city police of deliberately delaying in registering their complaint as an FIR, the parents have also accused an officer of the city police of trying to convince them to settle the matter against money.

Speaking to a section of the media late Wednesday night while joining the protesting junior doctors at the same hospital premises, the victim's parents questioned the gap between the time of their filing the complaint and that of getting it registered as an FIR by the cops of local Tala Police Station.

“We filed our complaints between 6.30 p.m. and 7 p.m. on August 9 and the same was registered as an FIR at 11.45 p.m. Why? When the body of our daughter was brought home, a senior officer of Kolkata Police requested us to settle the matter against money, which we refused immediately,” said the father of the victim.

He also alleged that there was an attempt to convince him to sign a blank paper which he denied immediately.

At the same time, the victim's parents have also questioned the abysmal hurry on the part of the city police in completing their daughter's cremation process at Panihati crematorium.

“We wanted our daughter's body to be preserved for some time. But we were not allowed and were virtually forced to cremate the body in a hurry. Even the crematorium authorities did not accept any cremation fee from us,” said the victim's father.

He also accused an officer of Kolkata Police of deliberately trying to mislead people through incorrect media statements even after CBI had taken over the investigation in the matter.