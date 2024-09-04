Strider Technologies Opens Tokyo Office To Support Growing Demand For Economic Security Solutions In Japan And Asia Pacific

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TOKYO and SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Strider Technologies,

the leading provider of strategic intelligence, today announced it has officially completed incorporation of its Japan subsidiary, Strider Technologies Japan KK, and opened its Tokyo office to further support the expansion of its economic security solutions in Japan, the company's fastest growing international market.

The Indo-Pacific is a significant source of demand for Strider's strategic intelligence solutions, as organizations across industry, government, and academia seek to promote economic security and address state-sponsored risks to their technology, people, and supply chains.

"In Japan, leaders across government and industry are paying increased attention to the benefits of a proactive approach to the economic security risks posed by state-sponsored actors," said Corey Johnston, Strider's Vice President of International Expansion and Representative Director to the newly established Japan office. "Strider's intelligence solutions are a natural complement to Japan's global leadership on enhancing national economic security, including through new measures focused on research security, critical infrastructure protection, and technology development. Our incorporation in Japan demonstrates Strider's strong commitment to delivering the strategic intelligence solutions needed to achieve Japan's complex economic security objectives."

Since 2023, Strider has experienced 175 percent year-over-year growth in Japan. Strider's customers in the region include Fortune 500 corporations, leading universities, and government clients. The newest Strider office is located in Tokyo's Minato district.

Strider's strategic intelligence enables organizations to promote economic security and secure innovation by identifying and responding to risks as state-sponsored actors increasingly target private industry, government, and leading universities in an ongoing battle for geopolitical, economic, technological, and data dominance.

Strider's integrated global intelligence platform leverages AI, open source data, and proprietary processing and collection methodologies to arm organizations around the world with the strategic intelligence they need to identify and address state-sponsored risk. It enables organizations to secure critical assets and inform decision-making so that they can better compete in the global economy.

Strider's global intelligence platform offers a growing suite of intelligence solutions and capabilities, including:



Ranger : Strider's flagship risk intelligence solution that helps identify and manage state-sponsored risk targeting a specific organization's technology and talent.



Shield : An email security solution that provides verified email addresses, domain names, and key words directly linked to state-sponsored actors known to target personnel.



Checkpoint : A third-party due diligence solution that provides visibility into state-sponsored security, compliance, and reputational risk.



Sentry : A due diligence solution that identifies connections that individuals may have with state-sponsored risk.

Data Catalog : Curated data assets that empower state-sponsored risk insights for public sector organizations.

Strider at ECONOSEC Japan 2024

Strider Technologies will be participating at ECONOSEC 2024 Japan at the Tokyo Metropolitan Industrial Trade Center Hamamatsucho Hall on September 12-13. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear Hiroshi Taniguchi, Strider's Director of Japan Operations, present on "Using Open-Source Data to Protect Your Technology, Talent, and Supply Chains" and visit Strider's booth in the exhibition hall. Strider's Director of Japan Strategy, David Parker, will also participate in an expert panel discussion on Building Corporate Economic Security Intelligence Capabilities.

To learn more or book a demo of the Strider Global Intelligence Platform, visit .

About Strider



Strider is the leading strategic intelligence company empowering organizations to secure and advance their technology and innovation. Leveraging cutting-edge AI technology alongside proprietary methodologies, Strider transforms publicly available data into critical insights. This increased intelligence enables organizations to proactively address and respond to risks associated with state-sponsored intellectual property theft, targeted talent acquisition, and supply chain vulnerabilities. Strider has operations around the globe with offices in Salt Lake City, Washington, DC, London, and Tokyo.

Media Contact: Ellen Wilhelm, [email protected] , +18458573406

SOURCE Strider Technologies, Inc.