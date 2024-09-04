(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact

Recruiting for Good helps companies find professionals to fund Girls Design Tomorrow; and is rewarding referrals to companies hiring with luxury gift cards.

- Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good & Girls Design TomorrowSANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a value driven staffing agency that delivers companies employment solutions by finding talented professionals and generates proceeds to fund girl causes.According to Recruiting for Good Sweet Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "In an effort to self-fund Girls Design Tomorrow Leadership Program, Recruiting for Good is Rewarding The Sweetest Luxury Fashion ; mix and match generous shopping gift cards for The World's Best Designer Brands."Participate and earn luxury shopping gift cards to mix and match bling (jewelry), handbags, jeans, kicks, shades (sunglasses), and tennis fashion.How to Earn The Sweetest Fashion Reward?1. Introduce a company hiring professional staff to Recruiting for Good.2. Recruiting for Good finds company an employee and earns a finder's fee that is shared.3. Recruiting for Good rewards luxury gift cards to mix and match; bling (jewelry), handbags, jeans, kicks, sunglasses, and tennis fashion.Carlos Cymerman adds, "InaMinute is a sweet talented Swiftie who works on Girls Design Tomorrow; she inspired me to create Sweet Taylor Swift Fashion Rewards (like, $1000 Gift Card for Josephine Heart Crossbody Handbag & $500 Gift Card for AGOLDE Jeans)!"AboutLove to Own The World's Best Fashion Brands? Join The Club. Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to Help Fund Girls Design Tomorrow and Earn The Sweetest Mix and Match Fashion Reward; luxury shopping gift cards for bling (jewelry), handbags, jeans, kicks, sunglasses, and tennis fashion. Look like your favorite role model, movie star, or rockstars; including 'Sweet Taylor Swift!' Paris to LA... Luxury within Reach!Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund Girls Design Tomorrow, Support Student Athletes in 2025; and Prepare Amazing Ambassadors for 2028 LA Games to Welcome The World! To learn more visit: Good for You + Community Too!Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman created Girls Design TomorrowTM in 2020; a meaningful leadership development program. Tweens are invited to participate in community gigs, and create social causes/clubs. Girls discover their passion, purpose, and play. Girls learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values; by participating in creative experiences and developing communication skills thru different mediums. To learn more visit Passion + Purpose + Play!"Sweet Perk for top performing tweens on Girls Design Tomorrow; earn sweet tix for Taylor Swift Concerts in 2026!"

InaMinute is an Exceptionally Talented 12-YearOld Girl Who Works On Girls Design Tomorrow; and she has her own sweet gig reporting on Swiftie Fashion and News .

