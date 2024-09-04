Johnson O'keefe Announces Expansion Into Wyoming With New Family Law Office

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHEYENNE, Wyo., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson

O'Keefe , a leading law firm, is excited to announce the opening of its new Wyoming Family Law Office. This expansion marks a significant milestone in the firm's commitment to providing top-tier services across the state.

Located at 109 East 17th Street, Suite #6167, Cheyenne, WY 82001, the new office is fully equipped to assist Wyoming residents with a wide range of family law matters. From divorces and child custody disputes to property division and prenuptial agreements, Johnson O'Keefe's experienced attorneys are dedicated to providing personalized and effective legal representation.

Heidi Whitaker, Senior Attorney

Leading the new Wyoming office is Heidi Whitaker, a highly skilled family law attorney with over two decades of experience. Whitaker is admitted to practice in Colorado, Texas, Wyoming, and before the U.S. Supreme Court. She is also a certified mediator, bringing a unique perspective and approach to resolving family law disputes.

Known for her compassionate and results-driven approach, Whitaker has a proven track record of achieving favorable outcomes for her clients. Her expertise in complex family law matters, combined with her dedication to providing exceptional client service, makes her an invaluable asset to the Johnson O'Keefe team.

About Johnson O'Keefe

Johnson O'Keefe is a nationally recognized law firm with a focus on family law, divorce, child custody and asset division. The firm is committed to providing exceptional legal services to individuals and businesses throughout Colorado, Illinois, Florida and Wyoming. For more information about Johnson O'Keefe and its services, please visit or contact the firm at 307-313-4444 .

