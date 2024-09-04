African Leaders Seek Investments at Largest China Summit Since Pandemic

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) From September 4 to 6, Beijing hosts the 2024 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) summit.



The event marks China's largest gathering since the pandemic. It attracted over 50 African leaders, highlighting its significance.



The summit targets Africa's infrastructure funding gap, estimated at $130 billion to $170 billion annually by the African Development Bank.



Since its 2000 inception, FOCA has shifted from focusing on loans and infrastructure to sustainable trade and investment.



The 2021 summit in Dakar marked this transition, influenced by China's economic shifts and a global commodity market downturn.



China's new financing in 2024 totals $4.61 billion for 13 projects. This cautious approach focuses on smaller, less risky projects promoting sustainable development.



Despite reduced funding, China remains Africa's top trading partner, with bilateral trade hitting $167.8 billion in the first half of the year.







Economic challenges have led African leaders to push for significant debt restructuring, though China historically prefers extending loan terms.



In Beijing, strategic talks highlighted targeted projects like a $281 million investment in Kenya's rural roads and plans to rehabilitate the Tazara railway, vital for Zambia's copper exports through Tanzania.



The railway's $1 billion refurbishment is crucial as global demand for minerals, key for technology and green energy, grows.

Critics worry China's loans could create debt traps. Yet, African nations are eager to address infrastructure deficits to boost economic growth, focusing on mining and agriculture to utilize their abundant natural resources.



China's financing strategy has evolved, favoring calculated, sustainable commitments. This aligns with the African Continental Free Trade Area's goals, emphasizing ongoing project management and sustainable development.



Success in managing Chinese investments varies among African states, with China's involvement viewed as a strategic maneuver.



This strategy reflects China's global aspirations and Africa's quest for balanced growth amid shifts in the global economy.



The 2024 FOCAC summit showcases the changing dynamics between China and Africa, emphasizing mutual benefits and shared prosperity.



As both parties face global economic and geopolitical challenges, this focus aims to navigate and leverage these complexities for collaborative success.

