The Payments Group obtains e-money license

Frankfurt/Main, 4 September 2024 – Calida Ltd., a Malta-based internet payment service provider, in which The Payments Group Holding (“PGH”), currently still trading as SGT German Private Equity and based in Frankfurt am Main, acquired a majority stake (indirectly) on 13 August 2024, as well as in other payment service providers, has received an e-money license from the Maltese Financial Services Authority (MFSA). This license entitles Calida Financial Ltd. to offer innovative e-money services and products throughout Europe. The license will now be activated in all EU member states as part of the passporting process. Seth Iorio, Managing Director and founder of Funanga AG and designated Managing Director of The Payments Group Holding, and Jens Bader, CEO of Calida Financial Ltd., expect this development to lead to a significant increase in sales for the payment service providers operating under the brand 'The Payments Group'.

Jens Bader, CEO of Calida Financial Ltd., commented:“The process of obtaining an e-money license is extremely demanding and requires the establishment and maintenance of comprehensive structures and processes for the operation of a financial institution. Our team in Malta is proud and relieved to have reached this milestone. This opens up numerous new opportunities that many of our clients have been eagerly waiting for. This development significantly strengthens our competitive position and accelerates our growth.”





A bout The Payments Group Holding The Payments Group Holding (“PGH”) is a listed investment holding based in Frankfurt am Main. From its origin as a leading German venture capital provider under the former name German Startups Group, The Payments Group Holding, currently still trading as SGT German Private Equity, holds a heritage portfolio of minority stakes in some promising German Tech Startups. For more information about The Payments Group Holding, please visit .



