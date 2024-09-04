Appyreward Integrates With Formstack To Automate Digital Rewards For Surveys And Forms

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) New appyReward integration with Formstack automates digital rewards, streamlining the process for surveys and form completions

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- appyReward , a leading digital rewards platform, is excited to announce its latest integration with Formstack , a powerful form and survey builder. This new integration enables businesses to seamlessly automate the distribution of digital rewards, such as Tango Reward Links, Gift Cards, and prepaid Visa and Mastercard options, upon the completion of forms or surveys.With this integration, Formstack users can now easily incorporate incentives into their forms and surveys, driving higher participation rates and boosting engagement. Whether it's for customer feedback, employee surveys, or lead generation, appyReward makes the process of rewarding participants smooth and efficient.Key Features of the Formstack Integration:– Automated Reward Delivery: Digital rewards are automatically sent to participants upon form or survey completion, eliminating manual processes.– Diverse Reward Options : Choose from a wide range of incentives, including Tango Reward Links, Amazon Gift Cards, and prepaid Visa and Mastercard.– Seamless Integration: Effortlessly connect appyReward with Formstack to enhance your existing workflows.Michel de Amorim, CTO of appyReward and European Regional CEO, commented,“The integration with Formstack perfectly aligns with our mission to streamline the digital rewards process. By automating incentive delivery, businesses using Formstack can focus on what truly matters-strengthening engagement with their customers and employees.”This integration further solidifies appyReward's commitment to offering innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of businesses across the globe. Companies such as BlackRock, NetApp, universities like the University of Wisconsin and The College of New Jersey, and pharmaceutical firms like Alfasigma have already benefited from appyReward's seamless digital rewards platform.About appyRewardappyReward is a leading global digital rewards platform that empowers businesses to reward their customers and employees with digital gift cards and prepaid cards. With a strong emphasis on innovation, simplicity, and worldwide accessibility, appyReward seamlessly integrates with popular platforms and offers an extensive range of rewards to boost engagement and loyalty. Operating across the US, Europe, and beyond, appyReward serves businesses of all sizes and industries.

