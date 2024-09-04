Embedur's Modelnova Accelerates AI Development In The Era Of Economy 4.0

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) SILICON VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- embedUR systems Inc., a leader in embedded systems and Edge AI, is excited to announce it has launched ModelNova , a revolutionary software hub designed to transform AI application development for small devices.



ModelNova addresses the urgent need for faster product life cycles and readiness, facilitating rapid prototyping and deployment of intelligent applications on edge devices.



Culmination of Two Decades of Innovation



From pioneering Wi-Fi in the mid-1990s to leading innovations in Edge AI, embedUR's 20 -year journey began with enterprise Wi-Fi, followed by putting Wi-Fi in broadband routers and home Wi-Fi gear used by broadband ISPs large and small, all across the world.



embedUR quickly made a name for itself, as an embedded wireless powerhouse in Silicon Valley.



That naturally led to pioneering work on Smart Home solutions and IoT devices and the necessary cloud management and big-data analytics to enable carriers to monitor and control millions of connected devices in their networks.



“Our spirit of innovation combined with privileged access to the latest chips coming from our semiconductor partners, leaves embedUR uniquely positioned to drive the future of Edge AI development on small, low-powered microcontrollers (MCUs), which has resulted in the groundbreaking launch of ModelNova.” Say Rajesh Subramaniam, CEO.



Economy 4.0: A New Era of Technology Integration



Economy 4.0 represents a seismic shift towards a digitally advanced and interconnected global economy. With digital technologies, AI and automation becoming vital in every industry, including traditional information technology laggards like agriculture.



The pressure to accelerate product development and reduce time-to-market has never been greater. In this landscape, the ability to swiftly turn innovative ideas into market-ready products is crucial, and it can make the difference between being a market maker and being too late.



ModelNova: Edge AI Prototyping without AI Expertise



ModelNova is a model zoo offering a diverse collection of pre-trained AI models optimized for various low-power hardware platforms. This platform simplifies the development process by providing ready-to-use models for AI Vision, Speech, Sound, and more, allowing developers to focus on innovation rather than the complexities of hardware integration.



Today, the lack of expertise to port models to different hardware platforms, is a massive barrier which limits the creation of Edge AI solutions to a small subset of developers who have that rare combination of skills, experience and access to pre-production AI-native silicon.



ModelNova Enables Edge AI Prototyping at Speed



"ModelNova removes the barriers to entry for AI prototyping and development on low-powered devices, enabling engineers to focus on innovation," says John Marconi, VP of Technology at embedUR. "This platform dramatically reduces the time required to move from idea to proof of concept, allowing developers to bring products to market in days rather than months."



The ModelNova platform is the nearest equivalent to no-code software development solutions like Bubble, Adalo, and Webflow, but for the world of embedded AI software. It lowers the barrier for Edge AI prototyping and deployment without deep expertise in AI.



Global Pressure for Accelerated Life Cycles



The global economy's shift towards rapid technological integration requires businesses to innovate at unprecedented speeds. ModelNova addresses this need by streamlining the AI development process. By leveraging embedUR's expertise in AI and embedded software, ModelNova adapts academic and open-source models for use in practical, real-world applications. This capability is essential in an era where the speed of technological advancement often outpaces the development of new use cases.



Key Benefits of ModelNova for Innovators:



Rapid Prototyping: Developers can download pre-trained models tailored to their application needs, enabling quick feasibility evaluations on various platforms.



Streamlined Development: The platform allows developers to adapt or retrain existing models, significantly reducing the workload compared to creating new models from scratch.



Access to Edge AI Expertise: embedUR offers support in model optimization, training for application use-cases, and integration to target hardware, accelerating the productization process.



Industry Relevance: From Healthcare to Agriculture



The benefits of ModelNova extend across numerous industries. In agriculture, for instance, AI-enabled cameras and sensors can monitor the health of crops and livestock, allowing for precise interventions and resource optimization. This leapfrog effect mirrors the rapid adoption of mobile networks in remote areas back in the 90s, enabling significant advancements with minimal infrastructure investment.



Join the Edge AI Revolution – Try ModelNova



ModelNova is set to revolutionize AI application development, empowering engineers and businesses to innovate faster and more efficiently. By bridging the gap between complex AI models and low-power hardware, embedUR's ModelNova is a crucial catalyst in the evolution of Economy 4.0. ModelNova is available at /



For more information, visit embedUR or contact:



- US Media Contact: Mark Cowtan, Marketing, ..., 650-209-8229



About embedUR systems Inc.:

Headquartered in Fremont, California, embedUR systems is a leader in embedded systems and wireless technologies, specializing in Wi-Fi, IoT, and TinyML. With a mission to enable the Intelligent Edge, embedUR provides software and services to help businesses develop and deploy cutting-edge Edge AI solutions quickly and efficiently.

IoT and Edge AI - A force of change for Economy 4.0

