Windes Now Offers Enhanced Outsourced Accounting Services Through The Sage Intacct Accountants Program (SIAP)

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Windes , a premier California accounting and advisory firm, is proud to announce that it has joined the Sage Intacct Accountants Program (SIAP), a premier for delivering high-level outsourced accounting solutions . This move signifies Windes' commitment to providing clients with the most advanced and expertise to manage their finances.“We are excited to leverage the power of Sage Intacct to offer our clients a more comprehensive and efficient outsourced accounting experience,” says Managing Partner Sean McFerson.“This program allows Windes to go beyond traditional bookkeeping and tax services to become a true financial partner to our clients.”Benefits for Clients:●Deeper Insights: SIAP provides access to sophisticated dashboards that analyze financial and operational data by project, product, or location. This empowers Windes to generate client-specific reports and invoices, helping clients make informed business decisions.●Increased Productivity: By automating many accounting tasks with Sage Intacct, Windes can offer clients improved procure-to-pay solutions and eliminate human error in petty cash accounting. This translates to faster turnaround times and reduced costs.●Enhanced Focus on Clients: Sage Intacct's cloud-based nature frees clients from IT headaches. The specialized team at Windes can dedicate more time to providing personalized service and strategic financial advice with secure data storage and automatic backups.Additional Advantages of SIAP:●Marketing Support and Resources: Windes gains access to valuable marketing materials and resources from CPA and Sage Intacct, allowing the firm to better reach and serve potential clients.●Industry-Leading Software: Sage Intacct is recognized as a customer satisfaction leader in cloud financial management software , ensuring clients have a reliable and user-friendly experience.●Experienced Support Team: Windes benefits from the expertise of a dedicated team at Sage Intacct, helping the firm navigate the software and achieve optimal results for clients.Joining SIAP aligns perfectly with the firm's mission to empower businesses through exceptional financial management. Windes looks forward to partnering with Sage Intacct to deliver even greater value to its clients.###About WindesWindes is a leading advisory, audit, and tax firm for growth-oriented small and mid-sized privately held companies, nonprofit organizations, and high-net-worth individuals. Our approach uses tailored expertise to inform decision-making and proactively maximize our clients' business potential. Contact us for more information on how we can be your trusted advisor.

Craig Ima

Windes

+1 562-304-1329

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.