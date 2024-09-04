Cafe Spice Introduces New Rice Sides

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cafe Spice Rice Side Assortment

Full of flavor, with a distinctive collection, the addition disrupts the prepared food category

NEW WINDSOR, NY, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cafe Spice , the food that produces ready-to-eat Indian meals, for food service and branded retail, with additional private label and co-manufacturing capabilities, is entering a new food category by expanding its retail product line to include ready-made rice sides.The new rice addition, offering flavor profiles like Vegetable Fried Rice, Coconut Rice, and Saffron Rice in 12oz sustainable microwaveable trays, will be packaged to sell fresh in the prepared food aisle, similar to their combo meals and naan toasties counterparts. Always made with high-quality ingredients, the culinary team at Cafe Spice expertly infused palatable flavors that elevate an otherwise ordinary accompaniment. With limited ready-to-heat and-eat rice options sold in the prepared food aisle, the market is ripe for this expansion. The current prepared sides selection in the fresh aisle of most grocers primarily includes variations of mashed potatoes and macaroni & cheese. Other ready-to-eat rice options that compare, line the shelf-stable aisles.“The market is telling us that consumers want more diversity. With the celebrated success of our combo meals, and being recognized for the flavorful rice we already sell, it was a natural progression to highlight our expanded rice offerings exclusively,” said Sameer Malhotra, CEO and Co-founder of Cafe Spice.“Now consumers can enjoy their favorite rice on its own or combine it with their protein or vegetable of choice.”Cafe Spice currently produces top-sellers like sofi award winner, Chicken Tikka Masala with Basmati Saffron Rice. Other highly acclaimed meals include Chicken Vindaloo with Basmati Lemon Rice and Vegetable Korma with Saffron Rice. Cafe Spice also produces the vastly underrated Naan Toasties, loaded with assorted fillings rich in flavor, and blended with delectable melted cheese. They are perfect grab-and-go options, when you're always on the run.The rice sides will be hitting store shelves soon enough, but the combo meals and toasties are sold in grocers, nationwide.About Cafe SpicePioneering restaurateur Sushil Malhotra and his entrepreneurial son Sameer Malhotra had a vision: Let the bold flavors and tempting aromas of global cuisine inspire authentic, ready-to-heat-and-eat food that is accessible. This commitment to delicious meals is the essence of Cafe Spice, whose story spans decades from the Malhotras' native India to New York City. Culinary Ambassador, Chef Hari Nayak, an integral part of the Cafe Spice team has an adventurous cooking style, inspiring uniquely distinct meals. Their heat-and-eat delicacies set the standard by blending homage to a rich culinary history with new, modern tastes featuring the highest-quality ingredients. Every bite is satisfying, featuring gluten-free, plant-based, and vegetarian options. Meals are easily obtainable across the country because no matter where you are, there's always room for a little adventure. For more information on Cafe Spice and their full line of ethnic cuisines, visit###

Marissa Piskun

Cafe Spice

+1 845-863-0910

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.