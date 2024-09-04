Minister Of Social Affairs Affirms Importance Of GCC Min. Meeting In Qatar

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Saud Al-Ajmi

DOHA, Sept 4 (KUNA) - Kuwait's of Social, Family and Child Affairs, Dr. Amthal Al-Huwaila, stressed on Wednesday the importance of participating in the tenth meeting of the GCC Committee of Ministers of Social Affairs and Development held in Doha.

Minister Al-Huwaila told KUNA that the meeting discussed several topics, including the GCC social development strategy the plan for joint charitable and humanitarian work in (2025-2030).

She stated that the meeting also addressed the joint Gulf action strategy for women's affairs in (2025-2030) and the seventh Gulf theater festival for people with disabilities.

Minister Al-Huwaila has declared that the State of Kuwait will host the next meeting of the GCC Committee of Ministers of Social Affairs and Development in September next year.

She expressed her thanks and appreciation to the State of Qatar for hosting the tenth meeting and for the good reception, organization and generous hospitality.

Minister Al-Huwaila headed the Kuwaiti delegation at the tenth meeting of the GCC committee. (end)

