NCICU Launches Direct Admission Program For Eligible High School Seniors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) 26 NCICU campuses participate in exciting new admission program.

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Twenty-six North Carolina private colleges and universities are offering eligible students more immediate acceptance to their campuses for the 2025-2026 academic year. North Carolina Independent Colleges & Universities (NCICU) proudly presents to North Carolina high school seniors and their families the NCICU Direct Admission Program. This groundbreaking initiative simplifies the college application process for North Carolina high school seniors with a weighted GPA of 2.8 or higher. In just five minutes, students can complete their application at

without the worry of any application fees. Among the 36 NCICU campuses, 26 are part of this innovative program, offering eligible students the exciting opportunity to confirm their acceptance.

The participating NCICU campuses are:



Barton College

Belmont Abbey College

Bennett College

Catawba College

Chowan University

Gardner-Webb University

Greensboro College

Guilford College

Johnson C. Smith University

Lees-McRae College

Lenoir-Rhyne University

Livingstone College

Louisburg College

Mars Hill University

Meredith College

Methodist University

Montreat College

North Carolina Wesleyan University

Pfeiffer University

Shaw University

St. Andrews University

Saint Augustine's University

University of Mount Olive

Warren Wilson College

William Peace University Wingate University

The NCICU Direct Admission Program provides a seamless and swift application process. By answering a few straightforward questions, students will receive information directly from the colleges and universities of their choice, including details about conditional acceptance, specific campus requirements, and available financial aid options. This streamlined process is designed to make the college application experience as stress-free as possible.

The Superintendent of the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI) has refused to allow NCICU to send

letters through NCDPI to the eligible students and families about their direct admission to these 26 private, non-profit colleges and universities, as she is doing for a pilot with all the community colleges and 6 public universities. She has stated that, "It is our thought that a separate letter from NCICU will confuse students and parents and therefore affect the potential for a successful pilot."

NCICU strongly disagrees.

"We believe that informing students about their options at these 26 private, non-profit colleges and universities can only enhance their educational opportunities," said NCICU President Dr. A. Hope Williams. "To suggest that this information may confuse students undermines their ability to make informed decisions about their futures. We recognize 70,000 students could benefit from this direct admission opportunity, and we are committed to ensuring they receive this vital information. We believe having more acceptances to college will help students find their "right fit" and will also contribute to meeting the state's myFutureNC educational attainment goal."

NCICU will ask North Carolina district superintendents and high school principals to urge educators and community leaders to champion this exciting initiative. NCICU is also distributing Counselor's Handbooks to over 1,000 North Carolina school counselors, which includes information about the Direct Admission Program this year.

NCICU encourages all students to prioritize completing their FAFSA and seize the opportunities presented by the North Carolina Need-Based Scholarship, Federal Pell Grants, and significant Institutional Aid

available at NCICU campuses. These financial aid programs provide crucial financial support to help ease the burden of college expenses.

All NCICU colleges and universities also offer the traditional admissions process.

Click here

for more information about the NCICU Direct Admission Program.

ABOUT NCICU

North Carolina Independent Colleges & Universities (NCICU)

supports, represents, and advocates for North Carolina independent higher education in the areas of state and federal public policy and on education issues with the other sectors of education in the state. It also raises funds through the Independent College Fund of North Carolina for student scholarships and enrichment experiences, provides research and information to and about private colleges and universities, conducts staff development opportunities and coordinates collaborative programs. Presidents of the 36 colleges and universities comprise the NCICU Board of Directors.

CONTACT: Demarcus Williams, [email protected]



SOURCE North Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities