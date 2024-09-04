(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CLEVELAND, OH, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the past decade, the Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD) has been using EcoChem's High Performance Clean Diesel (HPCD) Fuel. The original testing demonstrated an 11% Savings and significant reduction in Re-Gen Cycles. Last year, CMSD installed new clean fuel tanks at the fuel depot and decided to put HPCD Fuel to a second round of testing. The Department managed a 12-week trial, comparing traditional diesel fuel to HPCD. The result: HPCD provided a solid 8% fuel savings and an estimated 5% maintenance and equipment life savings. This pencils out to over $250,000 in savings over the course of one year. In addition, HPCD reduced black smoke issues and delivered significantly cleaner air for the children riding their school buses.



The impetus for this year's testing was the installation of new, clean tanks.“We knew HPCD would provide savings and performance benefits in the past because our old tanks were dirty and corroded, but with new tanks, we wondered if the cheaper ULSD Diesel would perform better,” stated Mr. Bower, CMSD Transportation Director. After just 9 months of the brand-new tanks and dispensers being installed, EcoChem took fuel samples and shared them with the CMSD fleet management team. They were shocked to find that the brand-new fueling infrastructure was already contaminated and the fuel degraded, justifying the need for the HPCD fuel treatment protocol.

“Even with new pumps and tanks, HPCD still out-performed traditional diesel by 8%,” concluded CMSD's Transportation Supervisor. “Clearly, the HPCD fuel treatment protocol works and delivers consistent savings regardless of the condition of tanks.”

The difference-maker is EcoChem's HPCD fuel treatment protocol that ultra-refines the fuel at the bus fueling station -- removing contaminants and reversing fuel degradation that occurs during the fuel life cycle and reformulates to meet strict OEM fuel quality target ratings for max life and performance. This ensures the best possible fuel is delivered to the school buses, which causes optimized combustion and fuel efficiency while at the same time significantly reducing black smoke and dirty exhaust issues.

Another benefit to running clean fuel in the buses is the impact on maintenance costs and the longevity of the engines. “It just makes sense that running a premium, manufacture (OEM) compliant fuel causes less wear-and-tear on the engine," said the CMSD Transportation Director. "Not only have we seen a significant reduction in re-gen cycles and improved fuel economy, but our buses are running cleaner and lasting longer. The health and safety of our students is our top priority, and HPCD fuel has certainly helped in achieving that goal."

"We're proud to have served CMSD for the past 10 years, providing their students with cleaner, safer air during their commute," said Joshua F. Koch, Founder and CIO of EcoChem Alternative Fuels. "Our mission is to create a healthier fleet and environment for children in and around school buses, and the success we've seen with CMSD is a testament to that commitment."

Looking ahead, CMSD plans to continue using HPCD fuel, confident in the performance, cost savings, and environmental benefits it provides for their school bus fleet and the community.

School districts across the country are encouraged to follow CMSD's lead and make the switch to EcoChem's HPCD fuel to ensure their students breathe cleaner, safer air during their school bus rides. By joining the clean fuel initiative, districts can unlock significant fuel savings, reduced maintenance costs, extend fleet life, and dramatically lower emissions - all while prioritizing the health and well-being of their students. Contact EcoChem today to learn more about improving your school bus fleet with HPCD fuel.

