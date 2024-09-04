Zynex To Present At The HC Wainwright Global Investment Conference
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI ), an innovative medical technology company specializing in the manufacture and sale of non-invasive medical devices for pain management, rehabilitation, and patient monitoring,
announced it will present at the upcoming HC Wainwright Global investment Conference, which is being held September 9-11, 2024.
Zynex's fireside chat will be held in person and webcast live on September 10 at 11:30 AM ET at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York, NY. You can listen to the webcast at Webcast LINK . Dan Moorhead, CFO, will be available for one-on-one meetings on September 9 and 10.
To receive additional information, register to attend, or schedule a one-on-one meeting, email [email protected] .
About
Zynex, Inc.
Zynex, founded in 1996, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation as well as non-invasive fluid, sepsis, and laser-based pulse oximetry monitoring systems for use in hospitals. For additional information, please visit:
.
Investor Relations Contact:
Quinn Callanan, CFA or Brian Prenoveau, CFA
MZ Group – MZ North America
[email protected]
+949 694 9594
SOURCE Zynex
MENAFN04092024003732001241ID1108635872
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.