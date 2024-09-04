Zynex To Present At The HC Wainwright Global Investment Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zynex, (NASDAQ: ZYXI ), an innovative medical company specializing in the manufacture and sale of non-invasive medical devices for pain management, rehabilitation, and patient monitoring,

announced it will present at the upcoming HC Wainwright Global Conference, which is being held September 9-11, 2024.

Zynex's fireside chat will be held in person and webcast live on September 10 at 11:30 AM ET at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York, NY. You can listen to the webcast at Webcast . Dan Moorhead, CFO, will be available for one-on-one meetings on September 9 and 10.

To receive additional information, register to attend, or schedule a one-on-one meeting, email [email protected] .



About

Zynex, Inc.

Zynex, founded in 1996, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation as well as non-invasive fluid, sepsis, and laser-based pulse oximetry monitoring systems for use in hospitals. For additional information, please visit:

.

Investor Relations Contact:

Quinn Callanan, CFA or Brian Prenoveau, CFA

MZ Group – MZ North America

[email protected]

+949 694 9594

