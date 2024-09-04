King Faisal Hospital Recognized For Global Healthcare Impact With C3 Summit Award Nomination

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly anticipated 13th annual C3 US-Arab Healthcare Summit is set to again take place in New York City on Monday, September 16, 2024 at the historic Union League Club in New York City under the umbrella theme

Tech-Driven Healthcare Evolution & Breakthroughs: Addressing Future Global Challenges & Impact of Advanced Technologies .

Dr. Björn Zoëga, MD PhD, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre, will receive the

2024 C3 Davos of HealthcareTM Global Innovative Healthcare & Impact Transformation Award.

This award recognizes a global leader who is focused on creating and implementing cutting-edge solutions that improve patient outcomes, enhance accessibility, and reduce costs while emphasizing sustainability and social responsibility.

Saudi Arabia's King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center (KFSHRC), who

proudly joins C3 as both a Strategic Partner Sponsor and Scientific Committee Chair, headed by Dr. Edward J. Cupler, Executive Director of Research and Innovation, King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre , will be reinforcing the hospital's commitment to advancing global healthcare standards through international cooperation and knowledge transfer.

This year's C3 Summit will emphasize innovation and collaboration across sectors, including healthcare, education, technology, and finance.

Held in collaboration with the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), it is listed as the first official meeting in the Healthcare Category.

Together with their new Strategic Partner, King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre, this year's C3 Summit is bringing together leaders from diverse industries to foster dialogue and partnerships that bridge the gap between the United States and the Arab world.



Other keynote speakers at the event will include General David H. Petraeus, US Army (Ret.), Partner at KKR and Chairman of the KKR Global Institute, and Dr. Maan Fares, Chairman of Global Patient Services at the Cleveland Clinic and a C3 Board Advisor.

