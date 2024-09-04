(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global Focus on High-Throughput Screening and Biopharmaceutical Research Fuels Expansion at an 11.18% CAGR, According to SNS Insider Pune, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “According to SNS Insider, The Global Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Market Size was valued at USD 2.11 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 5.24 Billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 11.18% over the forecast period 2024-2032.” The factors fueling the lab automation market are the flexibility and adaptability of lab automation systems, which are expected to play a key role in expanding the market. A report entitled Lab Automation in Clinical Diagnostics published in AZO Network in February 2022 has estimated that 10 to 20 American diagnoses are incorrect between 10 and 20 %, and up to 40,000-80,000 people die each year from diagnostic errors. In addition, automation systems reduce the costs of running various laboratory processes in the long run by reducing the demand for skilled workers. Hence, operation costs are a short-term investment by reducing the number of skilled technicians required to operate the laboratory automation system that adds value and accelerates the processes Automation has identified items to make and details of the counterfeit items for cost reduction. Hence, automation is widely used in clinical laboratories to provide error-free and more reliable results than manual tuning systems, while a clinical laboratory has higher demands and cost strings.





Moreover, expanding the market for automated liquid handling systems is also expected to stimulate the lab automation market due to greater numbers of clinical trials and research studies for the biopharmaceutical industry. For example, according to ClinicalTrials.org, as of July 2022, there were a total of 421,258 clinical trials in all 50 states and 211 countries in which laboratories participated. Hence, the laboratory liquid processing equipment market may be desirable because there are an equal number of clinical laboratories that the clinic researches.

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 2.11 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 5.24 Billion CAGR CAGR of 11.18% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Segmentation Dynamics

The drug discovery and ADME-Tox research segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2023 with 45%. The most essential application in the context of drug discovery and ADMET of automated liquid handling workstations is stepwise serial dilution across a wide concentration range. Another important application is compound selection and transfer for retesting, and confirmatory and further analysis. Among the major applications within plate-based ADME-Tox applications are plate replications, plate-to-plate, and plate, and plate reformatting. An uncontestable advantage of automated liquid handling platforms when it comes to drug studies is the fact that different liquid handlers and stackers can be easily integrated, ultimately enhancing the overall throughput.

Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Market Key Segmentation:

By Product



Automated Liquid Handling Workstations Reagents & Consumables

By Application



Drug Discovery & ADME-Tox Research

Cancer & Genomic Research

Bioprocessing/Biotechnology Others

By End User



Academic & Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Contract Research Organizations

Regional Insights

The North American automated liquid handling systems market was in the leading position and had a 44% share in 2023 due to the highest number of insistent ongoing R&D projects, availability of the big and medium end-user biopharmaceutical firms, and surplus accessibility to technologically advanced tools. The demand for automated fluid handling systems is expected to rise as an increasing number of projects based on drug studies are launched.

Automated liquid handling systems are one of the most necessary components for drug discovery and screening of tens of millions of compounds. In response to rising pressures in the market, companies have consistently increased their R&D expenditures over the last two decades. As an illustration, according to PhRMA, PhRMA member companies alone spent over USD 1 trillion since 2000 seeking new treatments and cures. The investment in 2020 was estimated at USD 91.1 billion. According to data from as of July 2022, from multiple clinical trial sites, there are roughly 133,473 Registered Studies ongoing in the United States.

In addition, in February 2020, Frontage Labs opened a new bioanalytical laboratory in Pennsylvania, United States through its fully-owned subsidiary, Frontage Pre-clinical, and Clinical Contract Research Organization. There is an additional 10,000 square feet of laboratory space, broadening the company's bioanalytical capacity. The newly constructed facility is expected to provide standard in vivo and in vitro bioanalytical capacity. The new bioanalytical laboratory is expected to have an enhanced multi-regulated bioanalytical and whole molecule capacity in biomarker , biologic, and small molecules drug development, cell and gene treatment, in addition to high-result clinical examples administration flow. This is directly linked to the increase in research which then leads to the increased demand for automated fluid handling systems. These products are essential devices involved in administering liquid samples at accurately measured amounts. In addition, other products such as disposable pipette tips and pumps are required devices in automated fluid reaching systems to manage fluid splurging and splashing.

Recent Developments



In February 2023, Spt Labtech recently launched the Firefly for LDT a product aimed at addressing liquid handling needs in NGS-based LDTs.

In July 2023, Revvity also recently launched the Fontus Automated Liquid Handling Workstation. This new product is a combination of Revvity's advanced avoided hanging drops and overcoating which are utilized in increasing throughput and workflow in novel sequencing and diagnostic study. In June 2023, Biosero, Inc. agreed with Analytik Jena to promote co-marketing of their laboratory automation application.

Key Takeaways



Drug Discovery and ADME-Tox Research were observed to generate the highest revenue share in 2023, requiring to checking of millions of substances during the experimental process for the discovery of the drug. North America leads the market, followed by a largely supported R&D undertaking, a high number of pharmacy companies, and sophisticated technology available.

