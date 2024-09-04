MORE SNACKTIME CELEBRATIONS AS FESTIVE CHICKPEAS EXPANDS AND JOINS REDSTONE FOODS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FESTIVE Chickpeas, the flavor-packed crunchy chickpea hearts are now available at the largest wholesaler in the Southwest

MIAMI, FL, US, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- FESTIVE Chickpeas is ready to bring a celebratory spirit to Redstone Foods Inc. 's lineup, bringing a delicious and healthy snacking option to their collection of fancy foods, glass bottle sodas, and specialty candies. The family-founded chickpea heartsTM have an unforgettable crunch with savory, zesty flavor profiles that make every protein-packed bite a deeply satisfying experience. Now that they're available through Redstone Foods Inc., more people in the U.S. can reach for a bag to FEEL FESTIVETM and CELEBRATE SNACKTIMETM – one crunchy chickpea heart at a time!“We are always elated to see our family's heart, soul and hard work come to fruition at more distributors and retailers across the country. Redstone Foods, with its attention to delicious specialty products, is a wonderful partner for us. We believe people deserve to have snack options that not only give a boost of nutrition and clean protein, but also make life a little more fun. Every bag of FESTIVE Chickpea HeartsTM is a way for customers to celebrate their health and themselves,” said Raveez Mohammed, CEO of Feel Festive Chickpeas.With new bigger and brighter packs, now available at the Southwest's largest wholesaler, everyone can have their own FEEL FESTIVE moment. FESTIVE Chickpeas are the perfect snack for adults and kids alike. The beloved garbanzo bean hearts are packed with protein, iron, and potassium, and serve as a welcome and equally satisfying swap for empty calorie potato chips and pretzels. In addition, FESTIVE Chickpeas are low in sodium and saturated fats, with an irresistible crunch in each bite.Redstone Foods Inc. will proudly carry four of FESTIVE Chickpeas eight delectable flavors in its shareable-sized four-ounce packs, including:.Sea Salt.Sour Cream & Onion.Spicy.RanchABOUT FESTIVE CHICKPEAS: Family-crafted snacking where every crunch tells a story: At FESTIVE, the heart of the story is as rich and flavorful as the snacks. Born in the vibrant heart of the family kitchen, FESTIVE is a celebration of family, flavor and fun. Give these golden, nutritious Chickpea HeartsTM a try for tasty, natural, wholesome snacking!Eat well. Share with family. Keep it festive! To learn more visit and follow @FestiveChickpeas and @FestiveChickpeasUS.###EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about Festive Food Brands, LLC and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or ....

Pamela Wadler

Trent and Company

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.