Matthew And Camila Mcconaughey's Pantalones Organic Tequila Announces National Distribution

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) In less than a year, Matthew and Camila McConaughey's award-winning, organic tequila expands nationally to major retailers, bars and restaurants across the country



AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Pantalones Organic Tequila, the USDA-certified organic tequila brand co-founded by Matthew and Camila McConaughey, announces a major expansion of its distribution network. The smooth, flavorful Pantalones Organic Tequila will be available through Southern Glazer's, the premier alcoholic beverage distributor in the US.

"We are thrilled to be able to bring Pantalones Organic Tequila to tequila drinkers across the country via Southern Glazer's," said Andrew T. Chrisomalis, co-founder and Chairman of Pantalones. "We've received such positive traction and consumer feedback in the short amount of time since launching late last year.

This amazing momentum, alongside our partnership with Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits, means the sky's the limit for Pantalones."

"The Southern Glazer's team is excited to once again work with proven entrepreneurs Andrew Chrisomalis, Guillaume Cuvelier, as well as co-founders Matthew and Camila McConaughey.

We trust our customers will love the Pantalones Tequila, differentiated by its award-winning taste and USDA certified organic liquid. We're excited to have it in our tequila portfolio and to bring it to our customers across the US." said Mark Chaplin, Executive Vice President, Commercial Sales, Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits.

In less than a year, Pantalones Organic Tequila has grown exponentially, quickly becoming one of the largest Ultra-Premium tequilas at Total Wine & More nationally. The brand has also solidified itself within the spirits industry having received numerous awards that speak to the quality of the tequila itself. Pantalones Organic Añejo received Double Gold at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, Pantalones Organic Reposado won Double Gold at the SIP Awards and Pantalones Organic Blanco received Gold medal at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

The nationwide expansion will see Pantalones Organic Tequila available in liquor stores and bars and restaurants nationwide.

"We launched Pantalones to remind everyone that tequila should be high quality juice, and fun." said Matthew and Camila McConaughey. "We're grateful that that message has been well-swallowed on both accounts by both tequila drinkers and the industry. Throughout the last year, we've seen Pantalones enjoyed in our local markets via fancy pants cocktails, pickle margaritas, shooters, on the rocks, and straight up-you name it, Pantalones performs. And now, we are bringing Pantalones across the country so everyone can get their Pantalones on...and off."

For more information about Pantalones Organic Tequila and to find out where you can purchase or enjoy it, visit or @pantalonestequila on Instagram.

ABOUT PANTALONES ORGANIC TEQUILA

Pantalones Organic Tequila, co-founded by Matthew and Camila McConaughey, is an award-winning line of super premium organic tequila crafted to celebrate having fun, doing good and not taking life too seriously. Pantalones Organic Tequila is an agave-forward tequila that is smooth, flavorful, and great for sipping, shooting or mixing up in your favorite Fancy Pants cocktail.

In its first year on the market, the entire Pantalones Organic Tequila portfolio has been recognized for its smooth flavor and high-quality liquid. In the recently announced San Francisco World Spirits Competition, Pantalones Organic Añejo was awarded the highest recognition: Double Gold, an award given when all judges unanimously voted it the Best in Class. In addition to the Double Gold recognition, the Blanco expression received a Gold medal and the Reposado won Bronze. Each expression was also recognized in the L.A. Spirits Awards with Blanco winning Gold, Reposado winning Silver and Añejo winning Bronze. Each expression of Pantalones Organic Tequila was recognized and awarded in the following competitions: Bartender Spirits Awards, Bev Test Awards, Chilled 100 Spirits Awards, New York International Spirits Competition, SIP Awards and The Tasting Alliance. Above all, the brand prioritizes the quality of its liquid; these highly respected industry awards are a testament to that.



The Pantalones Organic Tequila award-winning portfolio includes a Blanco, with notes of honey and citrus; Reposado, aged 9 months with hints of sweet fruit and fresh oak and Añejo, aged 15 months with notes of vanilla, butterscotch and maple. Crafted with 100% premium, organic, blue weber agave, Pantalones Organic Tequila is born from the earth, nurtured by the hands of 4th generation agave growers and produced in a certified organic family-owned distillery in Amatitán, Jalisco. Pantalones Organic Tequila is dedicated to creating a positive ripple effect for our earth and communities. Already a proud member of 1% For the Planet, Pantalones Organic Tequila is proud partners with Surfrider Foundation, a non-profit organization that has spent the last 40 years dedicating itself to the protection and enjoyment of the world's ocean, waves, and beaches.

